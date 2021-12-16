ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We Salute You: Doug Bogard

By Lauren Rude
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kcys_0dOTM9PZ00

(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 honors Doug Bogard.

Bogard served on the USS Missouri during Desert Storm/Desert Shield.

He turned 50 this week.

We thank you and salute you for your service.

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

