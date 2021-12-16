ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Germany: 4 men suspected of procuring bomb material arrested

Stamford Advocate
 21 hours ago

BERLIN (AP) — Four men, some of them suspected right-wing extremists, were arrested Thursday...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Police arrest kidnapping suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies have arrested a man accused of kidnapping a teen at gunpoint. Deputies say on Saturday, 18-year-old Christopher Herrera showed up to a home near Isleta and Pajarito Road around 5 a.m. and began firing shots demanding to know if his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend was there. They say there were children […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
WOWT

Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside other agencies have arrested a 23-year-old man suspected of multiple pipe bomb vandalism crimes in Omaha. Authorities say that Kalem Barber, 23, was arrested by the FBI-Omaha and DCSO on Friday for receipt or possession of an unregistered firearm and distribution of explosive material to a person under the age of 21.
OMAHA, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Police#Cologne#Ap
The Independent

German police conduct raids over alleged COVID death threats

Police in eastern Germany carried out raids Wednesday in an investigation of alleged threats to kill a state governor and others by opponents of coronavirus restrictions and vaccinations.Five properties in Dresden and one in the nearby town of Heidenau were being searched in an investigation of suspected preparations for a serious act of violence, police said on Twitter The investigation was triggered by a report last week on ZDF television that a group on messenger service Telegram discussed plans to kill Saxony s state governor, Michael Kretschmer, and other members of the state government. Dresden is the capital of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kibskbov.com

Felony Vandalism Suspect Arrested

We reported on Wednesday (12-8), the Mammoth Lakes Police Department’s report on numerious vandalism over the past weekend. The vandalisms took place beginning on Chateau Road, continuing to Old Mammoth Road, onto South Frontage Road and ending on Manzanita. The vandalism included 18-20 victims with slashed vehicle tires, damage...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
The Ada News

Murder suspect arrested, charged

A man suspected of stabbing to death an Ada resident Monday was charged in tribal court Tuesday, according to Chickasaw Nation Office of Tribal Justice Administration Chief Counsel Debra Gee. "Chickasaw Nation prosecutors filed one count of homicide in the first degree against Anthony Brian Walker today in connection with...
ADA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
WWLP

Amherst police arrest alleged bomb threat suspect

On Friday, Amherst Police officers went to #35 East Pleasant Street (The Spoke) for a suspicious incident that had occurred. Officers were told that a small, grill sized propane tank had been played near the front door of the bar.
AMHERST, MA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bomb injures 12 at Russian school; ex-student suspected

MOSCOW (AP) — A homemade bomb went off in a school attached to an Orthodox Christian convent and wounded 12 people, while an 18-year-old former student was identified as a suspect in the explosion, Russian authorities said Monday. The bomb detonated at the Vladychny convent in Serpukhov, a city...
PUBLIC SAFETY
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Arrest Made in Courthouse Bomb Threat

The man believed to be responsible for the evacuation of the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15 because of a bomb threat has been arrested and charged. The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 10:06 a.m. on that date, dispatch received a call from the Toombs County Magistrate Court stating that a threat of a bomb inside the place of county government had been received, and courthouse security took that call seriously and removed everyone from the building as a precaution. No device was located, and eventually, the courthouse was deemed safe, and business resumed.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
AFP

German police launch operation after death threats to pro-vaccine politician

German police and special forces on Wednesday launched an operation in the eastern city of Dresden after death threats were issued against a top politician who backed coronavirus vaccines, authorities said. The security forces in Saxony acted following the threats from an anti-vaccine group against state premier Michael Kretschmer. "Statements from certain members of the group suggested they might have real weapons," police said in a statement. An investigation was opened after journalists from public broadcaster ZDF infiltrated an encrypted Telegram chat and reported on December 7 that there were death threats allegedly issued against Kretschmer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Report links Colombian police to deaths of 10 protesters

Colombian police killed at least 10 people during protests that broke out in September of last year, following the death of a taxi driver who was beaten to death while in police custody, a report backed by the United Nations found.The 182-page report published on Monday says that on Sept. 9-11, 2020, police in Colombia committed a “massacre” against civilians in low income neighborhoods. It says violence spun out of control because officers reacting to protests in front of police stations were unprepared to handle large crowds and were not given orders by their superiors to refrain from using...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

2 Men Suspected Of Setting Massive Caldor Fire Under Arrest

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men are under arrest, accused of starting the Caldor Fire earlier this year. On Wednesday, the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office announced that father and son David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, are being charged with reckless arson in connection with the fire, which burned more than 200,000 acres in El Dorado and Amador Counties.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Second Suspect Arrested in Courhouse Bomb Threat

A second suspect has been arrested in the investigation into the bomb threat that evacuated the Toombs County Courthouse on November 15. On Friday, Toombs County Sheriff’s Office Investigators arrested Charity Ann Miles, 26, of Vidalia and charged her with Terroristic Threats and Acts for her participation in the bomb threat that was made. Rodney Steven Weeks was previously arrested and charged in connection with the same crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Windows at German mosque damaged, unclear if it was targeted

Several windows at a mosque in the eastern German city of Leipzig were broken after dozens of people set off fireworks, set fire to garbage cans and threw bottles at cars, police said Tuesday. It wasn't clear whether the mosque was targeted deliberately.The windows were broken on Monday evening, police told news agency dpa. Before that, the group of about 80 people had marched nearby and thrown paint and stones at a police patrol car. Police estimated the total value of the damage caused during the incident at 30,000 euros (nearly $34,000). The mosque — run by the the Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs, or DITIB — appeared to be the only building that was damaged, but police didn't say whether that was on purpose and there was no word on whether there was any political motive.There were no arrests, though officers took 12 people to a police station to register their identity. Police initially linked the damage to a march by what they believed was a left-wing group. They opened an investigation into suspected breach of the peace.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy