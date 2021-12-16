ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libya election commission member says vote can't happen on time

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 22 hours ago

TUNIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Abu Bakr Marada, a member of Libya's electoral commission, told Al-Jazeera television on Thursday it had become impossible to hold elections on Dec. 24.

