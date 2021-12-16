ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Dealing with foot injury

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Eskridge (foot) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks'...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

NFL Power Rankings: Packers Rise to the Top, Buccaneers Perfectly Imperfect

Monday night’s Rams-Cardinals game was the perfect encapsulation of a 2021 season that may be among the best in recent NFL history in terms of overall competitiveness. While the expanded playoff field lends a generous hand, there are only five teams completely eliminated from playoff contention and 23 teams with a 10% chance or better of reaching the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Nursing knee injury

Diggs (knee) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Diggs managed to play through a calf injury Week 14, and he will have two more chances to up his practice activity ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup against the Rams. The starting safety hasn't missed a game this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#Seattle#American Football
CBS Sports

Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Sits out another session

Metcalf (foot/back) was held out of Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf has logged more time away from the practice field in recent weeks, primarily due to a nagging foot injury, but a back issue showed up this time around. The pair of health concerns has kept him sidelined, so Friday's injury report will be notable for his status heading into the weekend. With Tyler Lockett's (undisclosed) placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and reserves Freddy Swain (ankle/personal) and Dee Eskridge (foot) also missing from practice, the Seahawks' receiving corps is in flux during Week 15 prep.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Vikings working with police to resolve Everson Griffen crisis

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen generated concern when he called 911 after 3 a.m. Wednesday to report an intruder was attempting to kill him inside his home. As Courtney Cronin wrote for ESPN, Griffen also took to Instagram to explain via posts that have since been deleted that somebody at his house was attempting to kill him. However, the Minnetrista Police Department said they believe Griffen is home alone, and law enforcement and Vikings team psychologists have communicated with the 33-year-old who reportedly hadn't yet emerged from his residence as of early Wednesday afternoon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 46

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
ROSWELL, GA
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
HollywoodLife

​Patrick Mahomes Runs Off The Field To Give Brittany Matthews A Kiss After Chiefs’ Win

The Chiefs quarterback celebrated the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders by running to smooch his fiancée. There’s no better person to celebrate a big victory with than your fiancée! Patrick Mahomes couldn’t help but run off and kiss Brittany Matthew on Sunday December 12, after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders in an impressive 48 to 9 victory. Brittany, 26, seemed so in love with Patrick, 26, as she shared the video on her Instagram with a pair of loving emojis on Monday December 13.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
AOL Corp

Chargers TE Donald Parham in stable condition after appearing to go unconscious on impact with ground

The first drive of Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers ended with a terrifying moment. Chargers tight end Donald Parham appeared to fall unconscious upon impact with the ground in the end zone after reeling in what would have been a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert on fourth-and-goal. Parham had the ball in his hands, but then his helmet snapped back and made hard contact with the turf.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy