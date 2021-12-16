ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Held out of practice

 22 hours ago

Swain (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks'...

Seahawks Sign Tanner Muse Off Practice Squad; Place Gavin Heslop On IR

The Seahawks added linebacker Tanner Muse to the 53-man roster on Wednesday, signing the former third-round pick off of their practice squad. He replaced defensive back Gavin Heslop on the roster, with Heslop going on injured reserve after breaking his tibia and fibula in Sunday's win over the Texans. The Seahawks also added safety Josh Jones to their practice squad.
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Doesn't practice Thursday

Eskridge (foot) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. All of DK Metcalf (foot/back), Freddie Swain (ankle/personal) and Eskridge haven't stepped on the field during Week 15 prep, while Seattle placed Tyler Lockett (undisclosed) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. Friday's injury report may reveal who potentially may be available for Sunday's game at the Chargers, but for the time being Penny Hart is the only healthy wide receiver on the Seahawks' active roster.
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Sits out another session

Metcalf (foot/back) was held out of Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf has logged more time away from the practice field in recent weeks, primarily due to a nagging foot injury, but a back issue showed up this time around. The pair of health concerns has kept him sidelined, so Friday's injury report will be notable for his status heading into the weekend. With Tyler Lockett's (undisclosed) placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and reserves Freddy Swain (ankle/personal) and Dee Eskridge (foot) also missing from practice, the Seahawks' receiving corps is in flux during Week 15 prep.
UPDATED: Seahawks promote Tanner Muse from practice squad

For the Seattle Seahawks, Week 15 brings a trip to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams as the Hawks look to keep their ever so slim hopes for the postseason alive. At this point it is unclear how much of the roster for the Rams will be available for the game, as they are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak which has already landed a double digit number of players on the COVID list after testing positive.
Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
Michael Irvin Sees 1 Issue With Dak Prescott Right Now

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was a legitimate MVP candidate through the first two months of the 2021 season. The past few weeks, however, haven’t been too kind to him. Prescott has thrown five interceptions over the past four games. He had just five interceptions in the team’s first...
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
Jerry Jones turning on Dak Prescott isn’t what the Cowboys need

Despite blaming Dallas Cowboys wide receivers last week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is now saying it’s “fair” to say Dak Prescott is in a slump. In Dallas, there doesn’t seem to be enough blame to go around to explain what’s going on with the Cowboys. Or, that the blame seems perpetually misdirected, shifting in differing directions each week.
Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Chargers' Donald Parham carted off, taken to hospital after scary injury during Thursday's game vs. Chiefs

Chargers' tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Shortly afterward, the Chargers announced Parham was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
