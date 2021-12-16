Seahawks' Freddie Swain: Held out of practice

For the Seattle Seahawks, Week 15 brings a trip to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Rams as the Hawks look to keep their ever so slim hopes for the postseason alive. At this point it is unclear how much of the roster for the Rams will be available for the game, as they are currently in the midst of a COVID outbreak which has already landed a double digit number of players on the COVID list after testing positive.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO