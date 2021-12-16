Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Nursing knee injury

Metcalf (foot/back) was held out of Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf has logged more time away from the practice field in recent weeks, primarily due to a nagging foot injury, but a back issue showed up this time around. The pair of health concerns has kept him sidelined, so Friday's injury report will be notable for his status heading into the weekend. With Tyler Lockett's (undisclosed) placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and reserves Freddy Swain (ankle/personal) and Dee Eskridge (foot) also missing from practice, the Seahawks' receiving corps is in flux during Week 15 prep.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO