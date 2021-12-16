ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs: Nursing knee injury

 21 hours ago

Diggs (knee) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks'...

Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Dealing with foot injury

Eskridge (foot) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Eskridge out-snapped Freddie Swain (ankle) in Week 14, but neither wideout was able to practice Wednesday. Seattle will host two more practice sessions before making decisions about availability for Sunday's road divisional matchup in Los Angeles.
Seahawks' DK Metcalf: Sits out another session

Metcalf (foot/back) was held out of Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Metcalf has logged more time away from the practice field in recent weeks, primarily due to a nagging foot injury, but a back issue showed up this time around. The pair of health concerns has kept him sidelined, so Friday's injury report will be notable for his status heading into the weekend. With Tyler Lockett's (undisclosed) placement on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and reserves Freddy Swain (ankle/personal) and Dee Eskridge (foot) also missing from practice, the Seahawks' receiving corps is in flux during Week 15 prep.
Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer Fired By Jacksonville Jaguars

Urban Meyer has been fired by the Jacksonville Jaguars. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport had the news first. After 13 games, a 2-11 record and a season marred by controversy, embarrassments and missteps, Meyer's NFL experiment has ended. Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued the following statement:. The firing comes hours after...
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Announces Decision On His Knee Injury

Ezekiel Elliott has been dealing with a banged up knee for a number of weeks and still hasn’t been able to get fully healthy. As a result, he’s still planning on taking one necessary precaution. According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Elliott will continue to wear a knee brace...
CBS Sports

Chargers' Donald Parham carted off, taken to hospital after scary injury during Thursday's game vs. Chiefs

Chargers' tight end Donald Parham was carted off the field during the early stages of Los Angeles' Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Parham's head hit the ground hard after he tried to catch Justin Herbert's pass in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal play. Shortly afterward, the Chargers announced Parham was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The DeAndre Hopkins News

DeAndre Hopkins has already missed a few games this season due to a hamstring injury. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss more time due to a new ailment. On Tuesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Hopkins underwent an MRI on his leg after Monday night’s loss to the Rams.
