ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA’s Simon says China decision driven by women’s rights, principles despite any financial repercussions

By Bret McCormick
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Simon wants to make clear that what’s happening between the Women’s Tennis Association and China right now potentially could happen in any country. In a statement from its CEO, Simon, on Dec. 1, the WTA announced the tour was indefinitely suspending its 10 tournaments in China and Hong Kong in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Simon
Person
Simon Chadwick
nextbigfuture.com

Successfully Invading Taiwan is Militarily Impossible

Discourse Magazine has a summary of some of problems which make a military invasion of Taiwan impossible. I personally lived in Taiwan in 1995 and rode a bus through mountains and hills outside of the capital of Taipei. There were truck-sized tunnels leading off from the main tunnels. I believe over the decades Taiwan’s military has dug in all over the island. They were expecting an invasion for decades. What would D-day have been like if the Germans had prepared for decades instead of a couple of years?
MILITARY
CNBC

China's 'buy now, pay later' market is growing — but challenges remain

BNPL services are a new form of payment where consumers make purchases and pay them off over a period of time in several instalments, often interest-free. While BNPL is typically interest-free, some providers charge high late payment fees. There's been a surge of interest in BNPL services in China over...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wta#Communist Party#Principle#Sports Business Journal#Chinese#Iqiyi
AFP

China's SenseTime postpones Hong Kong IPO after US blacklisting

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime said Monday it was postponing a $767 million initial public offering in Hong Kong after it was blacklisted by the United States over accusations of genocide in Xinjiang. On Monday, SenseTime filed a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange saying it would postpone its listing "to safeguard the interests of the potential investors" as they weigh the impact of being placed on the blacklist.
FOREIGN POLICY
Wired

Peng Shuai and the Real Goal of Chinese Censorship

Though Peng had done the unheard of—accusing former vice premier Zhang Gaoli of forcing her into a sexual relationship—this is not China’s only high-profile story of sexual misconduct in recent years. The removal of Peng’s posts comes on the heels of the case earlier this year of scriptwriter Zhou Xiaoxuan, also known as Xianzi. Zhou’s own accusation, which originally went viral on social media in 2014, was against Zhu Jun, a news anchor for one of China’s main state-run channels and a household name. She took Zhu to court, asking 50,000 RMB (about $7,600 USD) in damages and a public apology for groping her in a dressing room during an interview. This past September, the judge ultimately decided that Zhou’s accusations had insufficient proof. Once again, Zhou took to social media, this time to criticize how the judiciary treated her legal team and detailing how she was barred from introducing evidence of the assault. Her social media accounts were subsequently shuttered.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Porsche
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
dallassun.com

China's democracy guarantees all people's right to happy life, experts say

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Saturday released a white paper titled "China: Democracy That Works," which expounded on the values, history, institutional frameworks, practices, and achievements of China's democracy. China's democracy, according to experts and observers from multiple countries, has guaranteed all people's right...
EDUCATION
AFP

Firebrand Chinese state newspaper editor retires

Chinese state tabloid editor Hu Xijin, who became a leading voice of strident nationalism with millions of social media followers, announced his retirement Thursday. A self-described former pro-democracy protestor turned outspoken newspaper editor, Hu helped usher in a new era of brash, assertive nationalism under President Xi Jinping. In a social media post, Hu said Thursday he had stepped down as editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is owned by the ruling Communist Party's flagship newspaper the People's Daily. The 61-year-old  wrote to his 24 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it "is time to retire", but that he will continue to serve as a special commentator for the paper.
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foreign influencers used to whitewash China's rights abuses in Xinjiang, says report

Beijing [China], December 16 (ANI): Foreign social media influencers are being used by the Chinese Communist Party as part of its "global propaganda push" to whitewash its human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, states an Australia based think tank. Typically Chinese state entities invite foreign social media creators on...
CHINA
AFP

French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing. It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China. The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said. In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
irmagazine.com

Going hybrid: Highlights from the IR Magazine Forum – Greater China 2021

Inflation fears, hybrid meetings and growing ESG expectations were just some of the topics up for debate at the IR Magazine Forum – Greater China, which took place virtually in early December. Companies based in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan came together to hear panel discussions on the...
ECONOMY
AFP

Hong Kong court orders Apple Daily parent firm to be wound up

A Hong Kong court on Wednesday ordered the liquidation of the parent company of Apple Daily, delivering another blow to the pro-democracy newspaper after the local edition was shuttered in a crackdown on dissent. But Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council -- which deals with China relations -- issued a statement saying it was concerned that the liquidation of the parent company in Hong Kong could lead to "improper use" of Taiwan Apple Daily employee and news databases.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Beijing rule changes to revive China's IPO prospects in 2022, bankers say

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Greater China's flagging initial public offerings (IPOs) are set to get a fillip in 2022 from the expected unveiling of new rules by Beijing for Chinese firms' offshore listings, giving clarity to jittery investors, investment bankers and analysts said. Regulators are contemplating new rules...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy