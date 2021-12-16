Meet the third group of Triad Business Journal's 20 in their 20s honorees

As we put 2021 to bed, there is one more piece of business to undertake. The Grand Rapids Business Journal has selected the finalists for its 2021 Newsmaker of the Year awards. The 48 finalists in 16 categories will be celebrated on Jan. 26 during a breakfast event at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. The Newsmaker show represents the first event in the Business Journal’s new Breakfast Series lineup, which will focus on what’s happening in the West Michigan business community and feature guest speakers and participants from various local industries. Ticket information is available here.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO