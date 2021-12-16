Iran has made its nuclear threat clear

Iran and a UN watchdog said Wednesday they have reached agreement on replacing cameras at a nuclear complex, as Western powers warn time is running out to revive a deal on Tehran's atomic programme. The Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had been seeking to replace the devices which Iran says were damaged in a June attack it blames on Israel. The IAEA "will soon install new surveillance cameras at Iran's Karaj centrifuge component manufacturing workshop under an agreement reached today by Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami," an IAEA statement said, calling this "an important development". It added that the two sides "will continue to work on remaining outstanding safeguards issues with the aim of resolving them".

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO