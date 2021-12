It appears that the relationship between Big Papi and his longtime wife Tiffany is on the outs according to an Instagram post by Ortiz's wife Tiffany yesterday. David Ortiz and his wife Tiffany have been together for 25-years. Tiffany stated in her post to Instagram “Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

