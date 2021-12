Five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith kept the Minnesota Vikings’ season alive on Thursday night against the Steelers. Why do the Vikings keep blowing double-digit leads in the first place? That much we can’t explain, and likely falls more on the head coach and player mindset than anything else. Dalvin Cook said it best postgame in his interview with Erin Andrews, when he expressed he couldn’t believe the Vikings kept putting themselves in this position.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO