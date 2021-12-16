ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in Santa Fe shooting, carjacking now charged with murder

By Alyssa Bitsie, Allison Keys
 20 hours ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man already facing a long list of charges for a shooting spree in Santa Fe is now charged with murder. The Santa Fe Police Department reports that a homicide took place during the early hours of Oct. 4, 2021, in the area of the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive.

Authorities state that during the investigation, officers located 39-year-old Joseph Aiello who was fatally wounded after being shot. SFPD reports that later in the day police received several more calls of a male shooting at people.

Santa Fe man arrested after attempted car theft, shooting at liquor store

A second male was shot at the Owl’s Liquor Store and sustained life-threatening injuries. A female was also shot at while driving on Baca Street when a suspect tried to take her vehicle at gunpoint. Police say the female was not injured, however, the bullet narrowly missed her head.

Jay Wagers was taken into custody and Santa Fe Police say detectives have now confirmed that the firearm Wager’s had on him at the time was the same one used in all of the shooting incidents including the fatal shooting of Aiello.

In the homicide case, Wagers has since been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. This case remains under active investigation.

KRQE News 13 showed a video of Wagers back in 2019 during a chance with police on a stolen motorcycle. He also has a conviction for battery on an officer from that same year for punching a Santa Fe Police officer who was responding to a disturbance call.

SFPD is asking anyone with information on this incident to email Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or to call (505)955-5401.

