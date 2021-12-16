ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavill gets more lines and fewer grunts in 'The Witcher'

Bradford Era
 22 hours ago

British actor Henry Cavill and showrunner Lauren Schmidt discuss how they've increased the...

www.bradfordera.com

startattle.com

The Witcher (Season 2) Netflix, Henry Cavill, trailer, release date

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. Startattle.com – The Witcher | Netflix. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls,...
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Tom Holland wants to play Warhammer with Henry Cavill

Tom Holland and Henry Cavill might be playing some Warhammer together. The action movie stars shared an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, in which Cavill explained his hobby, and Holland seemed all for it. During Cavill’s turn to be interviewed by Norton, the host brings up his enjoyment of...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Henry Cavill Would Like The Witcher Show To Go to Toussaint

Henry Cavill has said that he thinks Toussaint would be a good location for future storylines in The Witcher Netflix show to explore. Talking to IGN at a recent press event for The Witcher, Cavill spoke about where the show could go beyond adapting the novels of Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski.
TV SERIES
swiowanewssource.com

'The Witcher' cast and crew hopeful for third season

At the London premiere of the second season of Netflix's video game adaptation "The Witcher," star Henry Cavill hints that a third season may be a possibility. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/11bd9dc33bfb4805849b87a0b828d864.
TV SERIES
Empire

Pilot TV Podcast #166: The Witcher, The Girl Before, And Just Like That. With Guest Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill, Geralt of Rivia himself, joins us on this week's show, to talk a little bit about the The Witcher's second season and a lot more about fantasy books, Warhammer 40k and general geekery (24:34-46:54). In addition to Netflix's returning fantasy, we take a look at Gugu Mbatha-Raw's living situation as she moves in to David Oyelowo's rather terrifying apartment in The Girl Before on BBC1, and we find out what Carrie Bradshaw's been up to since Sex And The City in follow-up show And Just Like That on Sky Comedy (first episode spoilers exist between 1:21:21 and 1:35:58). PLUS we record a special drop-in to talk about the Succession finale (1:09:20-1:20:16), mull over the best will-they/won't-they relationships, and James manages to trample all over Beth's Ex Machina analogy and she refuses to let him cut it out.
TV SERIES
cosmicbook.news

Henry Cavill Ready For Superman Return

Henry Cavill is ready to don the suit once more and return as Superman. The 38-year-old British actor recently appeared on the UK's Lorraine show to promote the upcoming release of Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 and was asked if the Superman costume is still in his closet. "I do...
CELEBRITIES
sacramentosun.com

Henry Cavill educates Graham Norton on Warhammer 40k

During a recent appearance on the Graham Norton show, Henry Cavill, promoting the upcoming 2nd season of The Witcher, diverted into explaining to the show host that World of Warcraft and Warhammer are not the same. Known for his 'nerdy' hobbies, Cavill was asked what he does with the 'Warcraft'...
TV & VIDEOS
The Press

Review: ‘The Witcher’ Returns With a More Confident and Cohesive Season 2

Toss a coin to your witcher! After two long years, Netflix is back with its Henry Cavill-led breakout fantasy epic, The Witcher. Season 1 of the epic fantasy series was mostly set up in a way that could be massively confusing — the current season pokes fun at this when they have a character tell Jaskier the Bard (Joey Batey) that he couldn’t even tell there were multiple timelines until the fourth verse of one of his songs – but was still somehow undeniably enjoyable. In Season 2, all of that setup pays off as all of the timelines are synched, and our hero Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is finally united with the child he’s been charged to protect, Cirilla (Freya Allan). The result is that while the show’s freshman season was often caught between trying to be a self-serious fantasy and laughably ridiculous situations, the new season is much more confident in tone and cohesive in story.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Season 2: TV Review

The first season of The Witcher may have been far from perfect, but in retrospect it’s impressive it worked as well as it did. Burdened with the challenge of building an expansive fantasy universe that would welcome existing fans in addition to total newbies, the series chose to braid together three different timelines — an approach so confusing, it necessitated a whole cottage industry of explainer articles. Still, some combination of cheeky humor and over-the-top drama coalesced into something genuinely satisfying by the end of the season, which finally saw the timelines converge at the explosive Battle of Sodden. The second...
TV SERIES
Bradford Era

Hot, cold and everything in-between on set of 'The Witcher'

Stars Henry Cavill, Kim Bodnia and Freya Allan can't agree whether the wintery sets of the second season of fantasy series "The Witcher" were hot or cold. (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/53ab647a9c0543a8bb796c2871f623f6.
TV SERIES

