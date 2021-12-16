Cavill gets more lines and fewer grunts in 'The Witcher'

Toss a coin to your witcher! After two long years, Netflix is back with its Henry Cavill-led breakout fantasy epic, The Witcher. Season 1 of the epic fantasy series was mostly set up in a way that could be massively confusing — the current season pokes fun at this when they have a character tell Jaskier the Bard (Joey Batey) that he couldn’t even tell there were multiple timelines until the fourth verse of one of his songs – but was still somehow undeniably enjoyable. In Season 2, all of that setup pays off as all of the timelines are synched, and our hero Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is finally united with the child he’s been charged to protect, Cirilla (Freya Allan). The result is that while the show’s freshman season was often caught between trying to be a self-serious fantasy and laughably ridiculous situations, the new season is much more confident in tone and cohesive in story.

