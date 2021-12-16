CL 'happy to have freedom to create' and reconnect with fans

Did you guys catch the finale of The Voice? I missed it but saw photos of Ariana Grande and she looked incredible! On season 21 finale, the first-time coach performed with Kid Cudi on Tuesday to sing their song “Just Look Up”. You also will get a chance to hear this song featured in the Adam McKay’s Netflix film, “Don’t Look Up” and there’s also as a cameo appearance by Ariana.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO