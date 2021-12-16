Thursday Forecast: Temps in low 40s, mostly clear skies

In Chicago, what part of the day has the most wind and what part has the least wind?. In general, winds are strongest during the afternoon when the earth’s surface warms and the lower atmosphere mixes making it more turbulent. Winds tend to be lightest at night as the ground, and the air above it cools thereby stabilizing the atmosphere. These are averages. Depending on the weather situation, winds may be strong (or light) at any portion of the 24-hour day. Actually, Chicago is not all that windy. With an average wind speed of 10.3 miles per hour, Chicago ranks 12th most windy among the nation’s largest cities.

