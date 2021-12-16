ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed Sets Stage for a Year-End Rally: 5 Top Picks

Zacks.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Dec 15, Wall Street witnessed a relief rally after the Fed released its last FOMC meeting statement of 2021. The outcome of the FOMC meeting was in line with the market’s expectations. In fact, the adjustment regarding a more hawkish Fed was already factored in stock markets’ valuation. Consequently, Wall...

www.zacks.com

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
investing.com

4 Chip Stocks to Buy for a Year-End Rally

Surging demand from various industries and technological breakthroughs have invited government support and corporate investments into the semiconductor industry to help address the ongoing chip supply crisis. Given the industry’s solid long-term growth prospects, it is wise to bet on chip stocks Micron (MU), NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), ON Semiconductor (ON), and Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) now.Analysts expect the ongoing semiconductor shortage to last through next year. However, the global semiconductor industry delivered a 24% year-over-year sales growth in October 2021. Also, the possibility of the House’s passage of the $52 billion CHIPS Act by the end of this year and increasing corporate investments to ramp up chip production is likely to ease the situation by the end of 2022. The growing investor optimism in this space is evident in the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 16.8% gains over the past three months, surpassing the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 5.1% returns.
STOCKS
CNBC

What to watch today: S&P 500 set for record at open in a relief rally after Fed's decision

Dow futures rose sharply Thursday, pointing to a continued surge as investors seemed satisfied with the Federal Reserve's plan to accelerate its bond-buying taper and projection for three interest rate hikes next year. Two more hikes are seen in 2023 followed by two in 2024. For next year, the Fed increased its inflation outlook, reduced its economic growth forecast and called for an improved jobs market. (CNBC)
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Interest Rates#Fomc#Omicron#Nvda Free Report#Amd Free Report#Qualcomm Inc#Qcom Free Report#Analog Devices Inc#Adi Free Report#Broadcom Inc#Avgo Free Report#Fed Removes
Street.Com

Even Apple Falls After Fed Rally Fades

Wednesday's euphoric reaction to a hawkish Fed turned into a massive bull trap on Thursday. Stocks looked ready to build on the Fed-induced strength, but they reversed quickly, and the selling gained momentum most of the day. Most of the pain was in the big-cap technology stocks as the small...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Index ETFs to Play the Surge in Inflation

Wholesale prices in the United States gained 9.6% in November from a year ago, marking the highest level since November 2010. The pace beat economists’ estimate of 9.2%. Wholesale prices increased at their fastest pace on record in November. The core producer price index increased at a 6.9% clip;...
STOCKS
TheStreet

U.S. Stocks Sink as Omicron Covid Variant Worries Rise

U.S. stocks fell heading into the final hour of trading Thursday as unemployment claims ticked higher and worries accelerated over resurgent Covid cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.17, or 0.28% to 35,827.26. The S&P 500 fell 50.04, or 1.06% to 4,659.81. Losers outpaced winners 253 to 249 in the S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite fell 418.98, or 2.69% to 15,146.60.
STOCKS
investing.com

Global markets rally after Fed taper decision

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month, after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.
MARKETS
Reuters

Wall Street set to rise as Fed wages war on inflation

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to climb on Thursday after the Federal Reserve announced a faster wind-down of its pandemic-era stimulus, calming some nerves around surging price pressures. The U.S. central bank said on Wednesday it would end its bond purchases in March and signaled...
BUSINESS
Financial World

Wall St. closes sharply higher on Fed-driven late-afternoon rally

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had skyrocketed following a late-afternoon rally as the US Federal Reserve had said in a statement following its two-day long December policy meet that the US Central Bank would break off its pandemic-era bond repurchase program in March, illustrating a roaring US economy which has reportedly been closing in on a maximum employment.
STOCKS

