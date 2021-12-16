ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of England hikes rates, surprising markets

By Kim Khan
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England confounds expectations with an 8-1 decision to raise the benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from 0.1%. Bond purchases remain steady. The market had priced in a 40% chance of a hike, but skepticism grew as the Omicron variant spread further across the U.K. The pound...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
Danny Blanchflower
European shares mixed; U.K. Retail Sales rose 1.4% M/M in November

London +0.23%. British November retail sales surged +1.4% M/M vs +0.8% forecast, helped by Black Friday discounts, early Christmas shopping and no lockdown restrictions. Annually, Retail sales rose +4.7% Y/Y vs -1.3% prior. Germany -0.39%. German November PPI came in at +0.8% M/M vs 3.8% prior. Annually, PPI reached +19.2%...
Futures debate direction amid risks tied to Fed strategy and Omicron

Cue the volatility... Following a rally after Wednesday's Fed meeting and the following morning, Wall Street indices turned south about an hour into the session on Thursday and continued to descend into the close. While investors were happy to see the that the Fed took steps to address inflation, there are still a lot of questions about its long-term strategy. Rate-sensitive growth stocks and government bond yields fell sharply as an attempt by the central bank to strike a balance between stabilizing prices and supporting the economy could prove challenging. Futures at 5:30 a.m. ET: Dow -0.1%; S&P 500 -0.4%; Nasdaq -1%.
BoE hikes, Fed pivots, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain became the first G7 economy to hike interest rates since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday, with the U.S. Federal Reserve also signalling plans to tighten in 2022 but the European Central Bank only slightly reining in stimulus. The different paths taken by major...
World shares mixed after flurry of cenbank statements

NEW YORK, Dec 16 (Reuters) - World share markets were mixed on Thursday, with European shares rising after Britain and Norway hiked interest rates and the ECB trimmed its super-sized bond buying program, while global markets struggled to maintain direction a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve sped up the pace of tapering.
Bitcoin Holds Steady As ECB Raises Rates

With the Fed looking to raise interest rates in 2022, many investors are wondering what the impact could be for cryptocurrency. This week’s FOMC meeting saw the Fed make moves that set them up to raise rates sooner rather than later, as they indicated they would cut back on their bond-buying program to $30 billion a month. “Economic developments and changes in the outlook warrant this evolution,” Jerome H. Powell, the Fed chair, said in an interview with the New York Times.
Turkey working to ease banks' capital strains amid lira crash - sources

ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey's authorities are working on possible relief measures for banks caught between a currency crash and existing capital requirements, including a potential capital injection for state banks, according to three sources familiar with discussions. The Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) is considering adding more...
