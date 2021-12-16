ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Street Breakfast: Doves Become Hawks

By Wall Street Breakfast
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleListen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. Stock index futures are on the march higher this morning following the best Fed Day session in over a year. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% on Wednesday,...

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
STOCKS
The Fed Has Printed Itself Into A Corner

So, raging inflation, a U.S. Federal Reserve (“Fed”) that has finally conceded that we have an inflation problem and a new, rapidly-spreading COVID variant. What could possibly go wrong?. Welcome and thank you for reading our first ever VanEck Quantitative Investment Solutions (“QIS”) monthly commentary specifically focused on...
BUSINESS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stocks wobble as Wall Street focuses on central banks

Stocks wobbled in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors study moves by central banks to fight rising inflation. The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:02 p.m. Eastern and is sitting just below the record high it reached last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80 points, or 0.2%, to 36,007 and the Nasdaq fell 1.9%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Markets Stay Green Post-Fed, New Econ Data

Indexes continue to ride the post-Fed-meeting tide higher in today’s pre-market activity, as the quickening taper of asset purchases into early 2022 was met with understanding and relief yesterday afternoon. “Understanding” because this move by the Fed had been indicated weeks ago by Fed Chair Powell; “relief” because the Fed took pains yesterday to say bringing asset purchases to zero is separate from rising interest rates.
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Wall Street nurses Fed hangover, tech drags the party down

Dec 16 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. WALL STREET NURSES FED HANGOVER, TECH DRAGS THE PARTY DOWN (1605 EST/2105 GMT) The S&P 500 (.SPX) and the Nasdaq (.IXIC) ended the...
STOCKS
Action News Jax

Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading

Stocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S. announced an acceleration of its pullback of economic stimulus as it pivots to fighting inflation. The S&P 500 rose 0.1%, enough to get it back to the record high level it reached last Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slipped 0.2% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. The muted trading came after the Bank of England became the first central bank among leading economies to raise interest rates to fight inflation.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St ends higher; Fed to end bond purchases in March

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March as it exits from policies enacted at the start of the health crisis. Following its two-day policy meeting, the Fed signaled its inflation target has...
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. closes sharply higher on Fed-driven late-afternoon rally

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had skyrocketed following a late-afternoon rally as the US Federal Reserve had said in a statement following its two-day long December policy meet that the US Central Bank would break off its pandemic-era bond repurchase program in March, illustrating a roaring US economy which has reportedly been closing in on a maximum employment.
STOCKS

