Polkadot price prediction appears to be bearish. The strongest resistance is at $39. The strongest support is at $23.7. The Polkadot price prediction for December 15, 2021, is that the Polkadot market appears to have been experiencing a bearish trend for the past couple of days; the price for Polkadot is currently at $24.6. On December 14, 2021, the price reached$26 just before declining to $25 the same day; on December 15, 2021, it fell to $24. The market trend has remained bearish for some while now, and the devaluation of assets continues.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO