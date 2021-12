Rite Aid Corporation RAD is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Dec 21, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $6.28 billion, suggesting a 2.7% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $6.12 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal third-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 18 cents, whereas it reported earnings of 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO