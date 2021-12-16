ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water deficit changes the relationships between epidemiological traits of Cauliflower mosaic virus across diverse Arabidopsis thaliana accessions

By Sandy E. BergÃ¨s
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChanges in plant abiotic environments may alter plant virus epidemiological traits, but how such changes actually affect their quantitative relationships is poorly understood. Here, we investigated the effects of water deficit on Cauliflower mosaic virus (CaMV) traits (virulence, accumulation, and vectored-transmission rate) in 24 natural Arabidopsis thaliana accessions grown under strictly...

Nature.com

Recurring exposure to low humidity induces transcriptional and protein level changes in the vocal folds of rabbits

Voice disorders are an important human health condition. Hydration is a commonly recommended preventive measure for voice disorders though it is unclear how vocal fold dehydration is harmful at the cellular level. Airway surface dehydration can result from exposure to low humidity air. Here we have induced airway surface dehydration in New Zealand White rabbits exposed to a recurring 8-h low humidity environment over 15Â days. This model mimics an occupational exposure to a low humidity environment. Exposure to moderate humidity was the control condition. Full thickness soft-tissue samples, including the vocal folds and surrounding laryngeal tissue, were collected for molecular analysis. RT-qPCR demonstrated a significant upregulation of MUC4 (mucin 4) and SCL26A9 (chloride channel) and a large fold-change though statistically non-significant upregulation of SCNNA1 (epithelial sodium channel). Proteomic analysis demonstrated differential regulation of proteins clustering into prospective functional groups of muscle structure and function, oxidative stress response, and protein chaperonin stress response. Together, the data demonstrate that recurring exposure to low humidity is sufficient to induce both transcriptional and translational level changes in laryngeal tissue and suggest that low humidity exposure induces cellular stress at the level of the vocal folds.
Nature.com

The use of polygenic risk scores in pre-implantation genetic testing: an unproven, unethical practice

On behalf of the Executive Committee of the European Society of Human Genetics &. European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Polygenic risk score analyses on embryos (PGT-P) are being marketed by some private testing companies to parents using in vitro fertilisation as being useful in selecting the embryos that carry the least risk of disease in later life. It appears that at least one child has been born after such a procedure. But the utility of a PRS in this respect is severely limited, and to date, no clinical research has been performed to assess its diagnostic effectiveness in embryos. Patients need to be properly informed on the limitations of this use of PRSs, and a societal debate, focused on what would be considered acceptable with regard to the selection of individual traits, should take place before any further implementation of the technique in this population.
Nature.com

Decreasing the catalytic ignition temperature of diesel soot using electrified conductive oxide catalysts

Pursuance of low reaction temperatures deserves considerable efforts in regard to catalysis for energy efficiency. Catalytic soot combustion, the prevailing technology for reducing the emission of harmful diesel soot particulates, cannot occur efficiently at <200"‰Â°C exhaust temperature during frequent idling. Here, we report an electrification strategy aimed at decreasing the ignition temperature at which 50% of soot (T50) is converted at <75"‰Â°C using conductive oxides as catalysts, such as potassium-supported antimony-tin oxides. The performance achieved was far superior to that with conventional thermal catalytic soot combustion-generally with T50 >300"‰Â°C. Electrically driven release of lattice oxygen from catalysts is responsible for rapid soot ignition at low temperatures, while the opposite electrostatic fluidization between the conductive catalyst and soot particles accounts for improved catalyst"“soot contact efficiency. The electrification process presents a promising strategy in meeting the common dilemma of reduction in vehicle emissions at low exhaust temperatures.
Nature.com

The ejection of large non-oscillating droplets from a hydrophobic wedge in microgravity

When confined within containers or conduits, drops and bubbles migrate to regions of minimum energy by the combined effects of surface tension, surface wetting, system geometry, and initial conditions. Such capillary phenomena are exploited for passive phase separation operations in micro-fluidic devices on earth and macro-fluidic devices aboard spacecraft. Our study focuses on the migration and ejection of large inertial-capillary drops confined between tilted planar hydrophobic substrates (a.k.a., wedges). In our experiments, the brief nearly weightless environment of a 2.1"‰s drop tower allows for the study of such capillary dominated behavior for up to 10"‰mL water drops with migration velocities up to 12"‰cm/s. We control ejection velocities as a function of drop volume, substrate tilt angle, initial confinement, and fluid properties. We then demonstrate how such geometries may be employed as passive no-moving-parts droplet generators for very large drop dynamics investigations. The method is ideal for hand-held non-oscillatory 'droplet' generation in low-gravity environments.
Nature.com

EpoR stimulates rapid cycling and larger red cells during mouse and human erythropoiesis

The erythroid terminal differentiation program couples sequential cell divisions with progressive reductions in cell size. The erythropoietin receptor (EpoR) is essential for erythroblast survival, but its other functions are not well characterized. Here we use Eporâˆ’/âˆ’ mouse erythroblasts endowed with survival signaling to identify novel non-redundant EpoR functions. We find that, paradoxically, EpoR signaling increases red cell size while also increasing the number and speed of erythroblast cell cycles. EpoR-regulation of cell size is independent of established red cell size regulation by iron. High erythropoietin (Epo) increases red cell size in wild-type mice and in human volunteers. The increase inÂ meanÂ corpuscular volume (MCV) outlasts the duration of Epo treatment and is not the result of increased reticulocyte number. Our work shows that EpoR signaling alters the relationship between cycling and cell size. Further, diagnostic interpretations of increased MCV should now include high Epo levels and hypoxic stress.
Nature.com

Educating primary healthcare providers about kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease is a major public health problem that is associated with excessive morbidity, mortality and healthcare costs. However, limited clinician awareness of chronic kidney disease is universally identified as a key barrier to care. A concerted effort is urgently needed to address the knowledge gaps of primary care providers.
Nature.com

Association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with acute kidney injury and septic shock

Septic shock with acute kidney injury (AKI) is common in critically ill patients. Our aim was to evaluate the association between albumin infusion and outcomes in patients with septic shock and AKI. Medical Information Mart for Intensive Care (MIMIC)-III was used to identify patients with septic shock and AKI. Propensity score matching (PSM) was employed to balance the baseline differences. Cox proportional hazards model, Wilcoxon rank-sum test, and logistic regression were utilized to determine the associations of albumin infusion with mortality, length of stay, and recovery of kidney function, respectively. A total of 2861 septic shock patients with AKI were studied, including 891 with albumin infusion, and 1970 without albumin infusion. After PSM, 749 pairs of patients were matched. Albumin infusion was associated with improved 28-day survival (HR 0.72; 95% CI 0.59"“0.86; P"‰="‰0.002), but it was not difference in 90-day mortality between groups (HR 0.94; 95% CI 0.79"“1.12; P"‰="‰0.474). Albumin infusion was not associated with the renal function recovery (HR 0.91; 95% CI 0.73"“1.13; P"‰="‰0.393) in either population. Nevertheless, subgroup analysis showed that albumin infusion was distinctly associated with reduced 28-day mortality in patients with age"‰>"‰60Â years. The results need to be validated in more randomized controlled trials.
Nature.com

Lewis acid-mediated Suzuki"“Miyaura cross-coupling reaction

The palladium-catalysed Suzuki"“Miyaura cross-coupling reaction of organohalides and organoborons is a reliable method for carbon"“carbon bond formation. This reaction involves a base-mediated transmetalation process, but the presence of a base also promotes competitive protodeborylation. Herein, we established a Suzuki"“Miyaura cross-coupling reaction via Lewis acid-mediated transmetalation of an organopalladium(II) intermediate with organoborons. Experimental and theoretical investigations indicate that the controlled release of the transmetalation-active intermediate enables base-independent transmetalation under heating conditions and enhances the applicable scope of this process. This system enables us to avoid the addition of a traditional base and, thus, renders substrates with base-sensitive moieties available. Results from this research further expand the overall utility of cross-coupling chemistry.
Nature.com

Differences in femur geometry and bone markers in atypical femur fractures and the general population

This study aimed to identify differences in femur geometry between patients with subtrochanteric/shaft atypical femur fractures (AFFs) and the general population, and to evaluate the biomechanical factors related to femoral bowing in AFFs. We retrospectively reviewed 46 patients. Data on age, and history and duration of bisphosphonate use were evaluated. Femur computed tomography images were reconstructed into a 3D model, which was analyzed with a geometry analysis program to obtain the femur length, femur width and length, and femoral bowing. Patients were divided into two groups according to fracture location: the subtrochanteric and shaft AFF groups. We compared all parameters between groups, and also between each group and a general population of 300 women"‰â‰¥"‰60Â years. Thirty-five patients had a history of bisphosphonate use (average duration, 6.1Â years; range, 0.8"“20Â years). There was no statistical difference in bone turnover markers between the two groups. The shaft AFF group had a lower radius of curvature (ROC) (P"‰="‰0.001), lower bone mineral density (BMD, T score) (P"‰="‰0.020), and lower calcium (P"‰="‰0.016). However, other parameters and rate of bisphosphonate use were not significantly different. There were no significant differences in the parameters of the subtrochanter AFF group and the general population, but the shaft AFF group demonstrated a wider femur width (P"‰<"‰0.001), longer anteroposterior length (P"‰="‰0.001), and lower ROC (P"‰<"‰0.001) than the general population. Femoral bowing and width increased in shaft AFFs, but similar to subtrochanter AFFs compared to the general population. Our results highlight the biomechanical factors of femur geometry in AFFs.
Nature.com

Meeting global challenges with regenerative agriculture producing food and energy

The world currently faces a suite of urgent challenges: environmental degradation, diminished biodiversity, climate change and persistent poverty and associated injustices. All of these challenges can be addressed to a large extent through agriculture. A dichotomy expressed as ‘food versus fuel’ has misled thinking and hindered needed action towards building agricultural systems in ways that are regenerative, biodiverse, climate resilient, equitable and economically sustainable. Here we offer examples of agricultural systems that meet the urgent needs while also producing food and energy. We call for refocused conversation and united action towards rapidly deploying such systems across biophysical and socioeconomic settings.
Nature.com

A natural experiment of dietary change

Social disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic triggered highly varied changes in diet and lifestyle. It has offered a unique opportunity to study drivers of behaviour change in the general population, building the crucial evidence base needed to tackle major challenges for transforming food systems. Rapid transformational changes of the UK...
Nature.com

Childhood obesity and adverse cardiometabolic risk in large for gestational age infants and potential early preventive strategies: a narrative review

Accumulating evidence indicates that obesity and cardiometabolic risks become established early in life due to developmental programming and infants born as large for gestational age (LGA) are particularly at risk. This review summarizes the recent literature connecting LGA infants and early childhood obesity and cardiometabolic risk and explores potential preventive interventions in early infancy. With the rising obesity rates in women of childbearing age, the LGA birth rate is about 10%. Recent literature continues to support the higher rates of obesity in LGA infants. However, there is a knowledge gap for their lifetime risk for adverse cardiometabolic outcomes. Potential factors that may modify the risk in early infancy include catch-down early postnatal growth, reduction in body fat growth trajectory, longer breastfeeding duration, and presence of a healthy gut microbiome. The early postnatal period may be a critical window of opportunity for active interventions to mitigate or prevent obesity and potential adverse metabolic consequences in later life. A variety of promising candidate biomarkers for the early identification of metabolic alterations in LGA infants is also discussed.
Nature.com

Prognostic significance of blood pressure in frail older adults

Hypertension is a well-established risk factor for cardiovascular diseases and mortality. However, the clinical significance of hypertension may not be common to all individuals; high blood pressure (BP) in older persons did not always show a significant association with worse outcomes. For example, in a longitudinal study based on â‰¥12,000 community-dwelling older adults, men aged 65"“84 years with systolic BP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg have significantly lower mortality, while in the older subpopulation (â‰¥85 years), the lowest mortality was observed in a subgroup with systolic BP"‰â‰¥"‰180"‰mmHg [1]. Similar results were observed in another longitudinal study of 85-year-old adults [2] and older nursing home residents (mean age: 85 years) [3].
Nature.com

Visible-light-driven polymerization towards the green synthesis of plastics

Environmentally benign and sustainable chemistry has the potential to address negative environmental impacts associated with the production and degradation of synthetic polymers. In particular, green synthesis of plastics could be achieved by the convergence of visible-light-driven photocatalysis and reversible-deactivation radical polymerization. Since the emergence of the first commercialized synthetic plastic...
Fast Company

Omicron variant symptoms: Most common listed among vaccinated in study of large outbreak

Researchers have released new data from a large omicron outbreak in Norway that offers a window into how the variant behaves among highly vaccinated populations. The outbreak was attributed to a Christmas party and a pre-party in Oslo held on November 26. Here are some of the key findings, according to the research recently published in the open-access journal Eurosurveillance:
Nature.com

Author Correction: Development of a model-inference system for estimating epidemiological characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25913-9, published online 22 September 2021. The original version of this article contained errors in theÂ Supplementary Information, equations S3 and S5. Equation S3, line 4, was missing a term. The original read:. $$\left\{\begin{array}{c}\frac{{dS}}{{dt}}=\frac{R}{L}-\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\varepsilon -{v}_{1}(t)-{v}_{2}(t)\\ \frac{{dE}}{{dt}}=\frac{{{b}_{t}{e}_{t}{m}_{t}\beta }_{t}{IS}}{N}-\frac{E}{Z}+\varepsilon \hfill\\ \,\frac{{dI}}{{dt}}=\frac{E}{Z}-\frac{I}{D}\hfill\\ \frac{{dR}}{{dt}}=\frac{I}{D}+{v}_{1}\left(t\right)+{v}_{2}(t)\hfill\end{array}\right.$$. This has been corrected...
Nature.com

Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Engineering transient dynamics of artificial cells by stochastic distribution of enzymes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27229-0, published online 25 November 2021. In this article the affiliation InstituciÃ³ Catalana de Recerca i Estudis AvanÃ§ats (ICREA), Pg. LluÃs Companys 23, 08010 Barcelona, Spain for Samuel Sanchez was missing. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes.
Nature.com

Editorial comment: Renal denervation

Several recently published randomised sham-controlled trials have demonstrated significant blood pressure (BP) reductions following renal denervation (RDN) in patients with hypertension, both in the presence and absence of antihypertensive therapy [1]. The REQUIRE trial by Kario et al. [2] is the first trial of ultrasound renal denervation in Asian patients with hypertension receiving antihypertensive drug therapy, adds important value to our understanding of RDN induced BP reduction, and invites readers to have a closer look at confounding factors in RDN trials.
Nature.com

Genetically-predicted prefrontal DRD4 gene expression modulates differentiated brain responses to food cues in adolescent girls and boys

The dopamine receptor 4 (DRD4) in the prefrontal cortex (PFC) acts to modulate behaviours including cognitive control and motivation, and has been implicated in behavioral inhibition and responsivity to food cues. Adolescence is a sensitive period for the development of habitual eating behaviors and obesity risk, with potential mediation by development of the PFC. We previously found that genetic variations influencing DRD4 function or expression were associated with measures of laboratory and real-world eating behavior in girls and boys. Here we investigated brain responses to high energy"“density (ED) and low-ED food cues using an fMRI task conducted in the satiated state. We used the gene-based association method PrediXcan to estimate tissue-specific DRD4 gene expression in prefrontal brain areas from individual genotypes. Among girls, those with lower vs. higher predicted prefrontal DRD4 expression showed lesser activation to high-ED and low-ED vs. non-food cues in a distributed network of regions implicated in attention and sensorimotor processing including middle frontal gyrus, and lesser activation to low-ED vs non-food cues in key regions implicated in valuation including orbitofrontal cortex and ventromedial PFC. In contrast, males with lower vs. higher predicted prefrontal DRD4 expression showed minimal differences in food cue response, namely relatively greater activation to high-ED and low-ED vs. non-food cues in the inferior parietal lobule. Our data suggest sex-specific effects of prefrontal DRD4 on brain food responsiveness in adolescence, with modulation of distributed regions relevant to cognitive control and motivation observable in female adolescents.
