"Pound Surging Higher" against Euro, Dollar on Bank of England Rate Hike

By Gary Howes
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"The market had largely priced out a hike. This a surprise" - Mizuho. Above: Andrew Bailey - Governor, Bank of England. Image courtesy of the Bank of England, reproduced under CC licensing conditions. The Bank of England raised their main interest rates by 15 basis points to 0.25% and...

BBC

Interest rates rise for first time in three years

The Bank of England has raised interest rates for the first time in more than three years, in response to calls to tackle surging price rises. The increase to 0.25% from 0.1% followed data this week that showed prices climbing at the fastest pace for 10 years. It came despite...
CNN

Bank of England hikes interest rates to tackle rising prices

London (CNN Business) — The Bank of England is hiking interest rates in an effort to fight surging prices even as the Omicron variant engulfs the United Kingdom and threatens to put the economy into reverse. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday that it would raise interest...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Rate#Inflation#Interest Rates#Bank Of England Rate Hike#The Bank Of England#British#Mpc#Sterling#Omicron#Mizuho Bank#Eur
Reuters

Top central banks go their own ways into 2022

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Top central banks will on Thursday unveil policy moves to steer their economies through rising turbulence from the pandemic and high inflation, with some set to keep money cheap into 2022 even as the U.S. Federal Reserve tightens. The Fed on Wednesday doubled the pace at...
Reuters

Gilt yields, pound, bank stocks rise after BoE stuns markets

(Reuters) - Gilt yields, the pound and British bank stocks jumped on Thursday after the Bank of England unexpectedly raised its policy rate by 15 basis points as inflation pressures mounted in Britain. Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, jumped following the decision and were up six-eight basis...
poundsterlinglive.com

Euro / Dollar Cheers ECB’s Step-by-Step to Phase Out PEPP

ECB PEPP to end in March, APP temporarily increased. Original APP set to continue at €20BN from Oct 2022. EUR/USD through 1.13 but seen struggling near 1.14. File image of ECB President Christine Lagarde. Photo by Sanziana Perju / European Central Bank. The Euro to Dollar rate recovered above...
actionforex.com

Sterling Surges after BoE Rate Hike, Euro Catching Up after ECB

Sterling rises broadly after BoE surprised the markets by raising interest rates and maintains a hawkish tone. Solid risk-on sentiment as well as strong job data boosts Aussie as the second strongest. Euro is not performing badly after ECB announces to end PEPP net purchases in March. Indeed, the common currency is trying to catch up with the Pound. On the other hand, Dollar is trading broadly lower despite Fed’s hawkish turn yesterday. Yen is even weaker while Swiss Franc is not too far behind.
stockxpo.com

Bank of England announces rate hike from pandemic-era lows

LONDON — The Bank of England on Thursday hiked interest rates for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, increasing its main interest rate to 0.25% from its historic low of 0.1% as inflation pressures mount. U.K. inflation hit a 10-year high in November as the Consumer...
FXStreet.com

Bank of England rate rise boosts the pound, boohoo bombs

It’s been a strong day of gains for European markets today with the moves higher being led by financials, as well as basic resource stocks, after the Federal Reserve soothed market concerns that they had taken their eyes off the ball when it comes to inflation risks. The surprise...
The Independent

Bank of England hikes interest rates to 0.25% despite fears for economy amid Omicron wave

The Bank of England has increased interest rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, despite growing concerns for the economy as Covid case numbers surge.The Bank’s rate-setting committee voted eight to one in favour of increasing interest rates to 0.25 per cent from a record low of 0.1 per cent.Silvana Tenreyro was the only member to vote against an increase. The decision came after inflation soared to 5.1 per cent – well above the Bank’s target rate of 2 per cent.The central bank will also keep up its £895bn quantitative easing programme unchanged.Typically, central banks do...
poundsterlinglive.com

Swiss Franc Facing Heavier SNB Intervention in 2022, Economists Say

CHF falters vs. majors but remains recent outperformer. SNB intervention threat lingers amid few signs of action. Some forecasters eyeing heaviery intervention in 2022. Above: SNB, Bern. © Guido Gloor Modjib, reproduced under CC licensing conditions. The Franc eased lower against most currencies in the wake of December’s Swiss...
FXStreet.com

BoE rate hike helps lift the pound

Markets have taken today’s BoE rate rise in their stride, with the pound gaining ground as a result. The decision to raise rates in the face of an ongoing Omicron surge does serve to highlight the feeling that this wave could be much shorter than previous occasions. Banks are on the front foot today, whereas Boohoo’s profit warning has hindered sentiment for the wider sector.
poundsterlinglive.com

PMIs: Winter Winds Blow Over the UK Economy

Above: Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer in the Downing Street media briefing room. Picture by Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street. A regular survey of UK economic activity revealed UK businesses saw slowing activity in December as concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant and associated business restrictions emerged.
theedgemarkets.com

Stampede for stocks as Central Banks act on inflation

LONDON (Dec 16): World stocks marched back towards record highs on Thursday as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike interest rates and the ECB trim its super-sized bond buying programme a day after the US Federal Reserve had accelerated its withdrawal. It was a jam-packed day. Turkey's lira took...
forexlive.com

Euro strengthens on higher inflation forecasts and risks

The most-notable signal from the ECB press conference has probably been the boost in inflation forecasts, particularly for next year. The numbers still fall below the ECB target in 2023 but Lagarde highlighted that there are 'possibly' upside risks while noting that energy prices should stabliize. That said, energy prices have been soaring this week so I'm not sure that's built in.
