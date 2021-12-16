ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Genomic landscape of a relict fir-associated fungus reveals rapid convergent adaptation towards endophytism

By Zhilin Yuan
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleComparative and pan-genomic analyses of the endophytic fungus Pezicula neosporulosa (Helotiales, Ascomycota) from needles of the relict fir, Abies beshanzuensis, showed expansions of carbohydrate metabolism and secondary metabolite biosynthetic genes characteristic for unrelated plant-beneficial helotialean, such as dark septate endophytes and ericoid mycorrhizal fungi. The current species within the relatively young...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inverse

Neanderthal discovery reveals an important lesson for human gut health

The more ancient human fossils we discover, the more we become acquainted with how similar our faces and bodies may have been — but what about on the inside? Within us humans, we know our guts play host to a diverse community of microorganisms, and Neanderthals, it turns out, were no different.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Biomimetic nanoparticles deliver mRNAs encoding costimulatory receptors and enhance T cell mediated cancer immunotherapy

Antibodies targeting costimulatory receptors of T cells have been developed for the activation of T cell immunity in cancer immunotherapy. However, costimulatory molecule expression is often lacking in tumor-infiltrating immune cells, which can impede antibody-mediated immunotherapy. Here, we hypothesize that delivery of costimulatory receptor mRNA to tumor-infiltrating T cells will enhance the antitumor effects of antibodies. We first design a library of biomimetic nanoparticles and find that phospholipid nanoparticles (PL1) effectively deliver costimulatory receptor mRNA (CD137 or OX40) to T cells. Then, we demonstrate that the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody exhibits significantly improved antitumor activity compared to anti-OX40 antibody alone in multiple tumor models. This treatment regimen results in a 60% complete response rate in the A20 tumor model, with these mice being resistant to rechallenge by A20 tumor cells. Additionally, the combination of PL1-OX40 mRNA and anti-OX40 antibody significantly boosts the antitumor immune response to anti-PD-1 + anti-CTLA-4 antibodies in the B16F10 tumor model. This study supports the concept of delivering mRNA encoding costimulatory receptors in combination with the corresponding agonistic antibody as a strategy to enhance cancer immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Decolonizing botanical genomics

By sieving through the plant genomic literature for the last 20 years, a study uncovered a disconnection between the research locales and plants' native ranges. Colonialism, both past and present, might be behind this disparity. Botany has deep roots in colonialism. The rise of the Western empires in the seventeenth...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Relict#Soc#Endophyte#Abstract Comparative#Ascomycota#Access Options#M44#Ncbi#Bioproject#Biosample
cell.com

Towards precise large genomic fragment deletion

The prime editing (PE) system can install small insertions and deletions in addition to various base substitutions. Two recent studies published in Nature Biotechnology by Choi et al. and Jiang et al. report that the system can also be tweaked for efficient and precise deletions of large DNA fragments. Cox...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction: The Cymbidium genome reveals the evolution of unique morphological traits

After online publication of the article1 the author noticed minor typo in Fig. 4c. CeSEP1/2/3/4 should be read as CeSEP1/3/4. Revised figure supplied during the proof correction was inadvertently not reproduced in the final version. In addition, the affiliation numbers of the authors revised in the original article during proof...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Metagenome-genome-wide association studies reveal human genetic impact on the oral microbiome

The oral microbiota contains billions of microbial cells, which could contribute to diseases in many body sites. Challenged by eating, drinking, and dental hygiene on a daily basis, the oral microbiota is regarded as highly dynamic. Here, we report significant human genomic associations with the oral metagenome from more than 1915 individuals, for both the tongue dorsum (n"‰="‰2017) and saliva (n"‰="‰1915). We identified five genetic loci associated with oral microbiota at study-wide significance (p"‰<"‰3.16"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’11). Four of the five associations were well replicated in an independent cohort of 1439 individuals: rs1196764 at APPL2 with Prevotella jejuni, Oribacterium uSGB 3339 and Solobacterium uSGB 315; rs3775944 at the serum uric acid transporter SLC2A9 with Oribacterium uSGB 1215, Oribacterium uSGB 489 and Lachnoanaerobaculum umeaense; rs4911713 near OR11H1 with species F0422 uSGB 392; and rs36186689 at LOC105371703 with Eggerthia. Further analyses confirmed 84% (386/455 for tongue dorsum) and 85% (391/466 for saliva) of host genome-microbiome associations including six genome-wide significant associations mutually validated between the two niches. As many of the oral microbiome-associated genetic variants lie near miRNA genes, we tentatively validated the potential of host miRNAs to modulate the growth of specific oral bacteria. Human genetics accounted for at least 10% of oral microbiome compositions between individuals. Machine learning models showed that polygenetic risk scores dominated over oral microbiome in predicting risk of dental diseases such as dental calculus and gingival bleeding. These findings indicate that human genetic differences are one explanation for a stable or recurrent oral microbiome in each individual.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Large-scale genome-wide study reveals climate adaptive variability in a cosmopolitan pest

Understanding the genetic basis of climatic adaptation is essential for predicting species' responses to climate change. However, intraspecific variation of these responses arising from local adaptation remains ambiguous for most species. Here, we analyze genomic data from diamondback moth (Plutella xylostella) collected from 75 sites spanning six continents to reveal that climate-associated adaptive variation exhibits a roughly latitudinal pattern. By developing an eco-genetic index that combines genetic variation and physiological responses, we predict that most P. xylostella populations have high tolerance to projected future climates. Using genome editing, a key gene, PxCad, emerged from our analysis as functionally temperature responsive. Our results demonstrate that P. xylostella is largely capable of tolerating future climates in most of the world and will remain a global pest beyond 2050. This work improves our understanding of adaptive variation along environmental gradients, and advances pest forecasting by highlighting the genetic basis for local climate adaptation.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Genome-wide association study and genomic heritabilities for blood protein levels in Lori-Bakhtiari sheep

Serum protein levels are related to physiological and pathological status of animals and could be affected by both genetic and environmental factors. This study aimed to evaluate genetic variation of serum protein profile in sheep. Blood samples were randomly collected from 96 Lori-Bakhtiari ewes, a heavy meat-type breed. Total protein, albumin, globulin, Î±1, Î±2, Î² and Î³ globulins and IgG levels were measured in blood serum. The samples were genotyped using the Illumina OvineSNP50 BeadChip. The studied traits adjusted for age, birth type, birth season and estimate of breeding value for body weight were considered as pseudo-phenotypes in genome-wide association analysis. In the GWAS model, the first five principal components were fitted as covariates to correct the biases due to possible population stratification. The Plink, R and GCTA software were used for genome-wide association analysis, construction of Q-Q and Manhattan plots and estimation of genetic variances, respectively. Noticeable genomic heritabilitiesÂ Â±Â SE were estimated for total and Î³ globulins (0.868Â Â±Â 0.262 and 0.831Â Â±Â 0.364, respectively), but other protein fractions had zero or close to zero estimates. Based on the Bonferroni adjusted p values, four QTLs located on 181.7Â Mbp of OAR3, 107.7Â Mbp of OAR4, 86.3Â Mbp of OAR7 and 83.0Â Mbp of OAR8 were significantly associated with Î±1, Î², Î² and Î³ globulins, respectively. The results showed that the PKP2, IGF2R, SLC22A1 and SLC22A2 genes could be considered as candidate genes for blood serum proteins. The present study showed significant genetic variations of some blood protein fractions.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Toward quantifying the adaptive role of bacterial pangenomes during environmental perturbations

Metagenomic surveys have revealed that natural microbial communities are predominantly composed of sequence-discrete, species-like populations but the genetic and/or ecological processes that maintain such populations remain speculative, limiting our understanding of population speciation and adaptation to perturbations. To address this knowledge gap, we sequenced 112 Salinibacter ruber isolates and 12 companion metagenomes from four adjacent saltern ponds in Mallorca, Spain that were experimentally manipulated to dramatically alter salinity and light intensity, the two major drivers of this ecosystem. Our analyses showed that the pangenome of the local Sal. ruber population is open and similar in size (~15,000 genes) to that of randomly sampled Escherichia coli genomes. While most of the accessory (noncore) genes were isolate-specific and showed low in situ abundances based on the metagenomes compared to the core genes, indicating that they were functionally unimportant and/or transient, 3.5% of them became abundant when salinity (but not light) conditions changed and encoded for functions related to osmoregulation. Nonetheless, the ecological advantage of these genes, while significant, was apparently not strong enough to purge diversity within the population. Collectively, our results provide an explanation for how this immense intrapopulation gene diversity is maintained, which has implications for the prokaryotic species concept.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Remembering a pioneer in biotechnology

DaganTech, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Ontario, Canada. Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, Toronto, Canada. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. Haim Aviv, inventor of a technique that paved the way for molecular biology applications in agriculture and pharmaceuticals, died last month in Rehovot, Israel. Born in Arad,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Phosphorothioate-DNA bacterial diet reduces the ROS levels in C. elegans while improving locomotion and longevity

In the original published version of the Article, the abstract incorrectly listed hsp-12.8 as one of the differentially-expressed stress response genes. The correct gene symbol is hsp-12.6. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article. State Key Laboratory of Microbial Metabolism, Joint International Research...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Diverse ecophysiological adaptations of subsurface Thaumarchaeota in floodplain sediments revealed through genome-resolved metagenomics

The terrestrial subsurface microbiome contains vastly underexplored phylogenetic diversity and metabolic novelty, with critical implications for global biogeochemical cycling. Among the key microbial inhabitants of subsurface soils and sediments are Thaumarchaeota, an archaeal phylum that encompasses ammonia-oxidizing archaea (AOA) as well as non-ammonia-oxidizing basal lineages. Thaumarchaeal ecology in terrestrial systems has been extensively characterized, particularly in the case of AOA. However, there is little knowledge on the diversity and ecophysiology of Thaumarchaeota in deeper soils, as most lineages, particularly basal groups, remain uncultivated and underexplored. Here we use genome-resolved metagenomics to examine the phylogenetic and metabolic diversity of Thaumarchaeota along a 234"‰cm depth profile of hydrologically variable riparian floodplain sediments in the Wind River Basin near Riverton, Wyoming. Phylogenomic analysis of the metagenome-assembled genomes (MAGs) indicates a shift in AOA population structure from the dominance of the terrestrial Nitrososphaerales lineage in the well-drained top ~100"‰cm of the profile to the typically marine Nitrosopumilales in deeper, moister, more energy-limited sediment layers. We also describe two deeply rooting non-AOA MAGs with numerous unexpected metabolic features, including the reductive acetyl-CoA (Wood-Ljungdahl) pathway, tetrathionate respiration, a form III RuBisCO, and the potential for extracellular electron transfer. These MAGs also harbor tungsten-containing aldehyde:ferredoxin oxidoreductase, group 4f [NiFe]-hydrogenases and a canonical heme catalase, typically not found in Thaumarchaeota. Our results suggest that hydrological variables, particularly proximity to the water table, impart a strong control on the ecophysiology of Thaumarchaeota in alluvial sediments.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Synthetic calcium carbonate improves the effectiveness of treatments with nanolime to contrast decay in highly porous limestone

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-51836-z, published online 24 October 2019. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the project from the Czech Science Foundation GA ÄŒR grant 17-05030S. The authors would like to thank Roman FabeÅ¡ and Eva PaÅ¾ourkovÃ¡ for...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Conveyance of texture signals along a rat whisker

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-92770-3, published online 30 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained a repeated error in EquationÂ 4 and 7 where an apostrophe was omitted from the variables "y", "x", and "M". As a result, in EquationÂ 4,. In EquationÂ...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Meeting global challenges with regenerative agriculture producing food and energy

The world currently faces a suite of urgent challenges: environmental degradation, diminished biodiversity, climate change and persistent poverty and associated injustices. All of these challenges can be addressed to a large extent through agriculture. A dichotomy expressed as ‘food versus fuel’ has misled thinking and hindered needed action towards building agricultural systems in ways that are regenerative, biodiverse, climate resilient, equitable and economically sustainable. Here we offer examples of agricultural systems that meet the urgent needs while also producing food and energy. We call for refocused conversation and united action towards rapidly deploying such systems across biophysical and socioeconomic settings.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Exploring the tendrils of a ferocious fungus

It's called Armillaria ostoyae, and it's a gnarly parasitic fungus with long black tentacles that spread out and attack vegetation with the ferocity of a movie monster. Its cordlike structures called rhizomorphs seek out and attack trees by sucking out their nutrients. They are known to infect and kill over 600 types of woody plants, posing a substantial threat to forests and the agriculture industry. From 2000 to 2002, the fungus alone was responsible for causing $1.5 million damage to Georgia's peach trees.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bacterial adaptation is constrained in complex communities

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-14570-z, published online 06 February 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, in which the labels were inadvertently omitted from the pie chart. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article. Author information. Author...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Soundscape and ambient noise levels of the Arctic waters around Greenland

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Jamie Macaulay which was incorrectly given as Jamie Macauley. The original Article has been corrected. Zoophysiology, Department of Biology, Aarhus University, Aarhus, Denmark. Michael Ladegaard,Â Jamie Macaulay,Â Aleksandrina Mitseva,Â Simone Videsen,Â Michael Bjerre PedersenÂ &Â...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Handle with care - interpretation, synthesis and dissemination of data on paracetamol in pregnancy

You have full access to this article via your institution. Nature Reviews Endocrinology recently published a Consensus Statement by Bauer et al. (Bauer, A.Z. et al. Paracetamol use during pregnancy - a call for precautionary action. Nat Rev Endocrinol. 17, 757"“766 (2021)1). The 13 authors - who do not represent a collaborative effort on behalf of health authorities or medical speciality organizations - call for caution. They suggest that there is now sufficient evidence that in utero exposure to paracetamol (otherwise known as acetaminophen or N-acetyl-p-aminophenol (APAP)) alters fetal development to an extent that warrants clinical action. We recognize that the authors reflect appropriately upon the inconsistencies and limitations of the underlying data, and we support their call for better data.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy