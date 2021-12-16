Genomic landscape of a relict fir-associated fungus reveals rapid convergent adaptation towards endophytism

Serum protein levels are related to physiological and pathological status of animals and could be affected by both genetic and environmental factors. This study aimed to evaluate genetic variation of serum protein profile in sheep. Blood samples were randomly collected from 96 Lori-Bakhtiari ewes, a heavy meat-type breed. Total protein, albumin, globulin, Î±1, Î±2, Î² and Î³ globulins and IgG levels were measured in blood serum. The samples were genotyped using the Illumina OvineSNP50 BeadChip. The studied traits adjusted for age, birth type, birth season and estimate of breeding value for body weight were considered as pseudo-phenotypes in genome-wide association analysis. In the GWAS model, the first five principal components were fitted as covariates to correct the biases due to possible population stratification. The Plink, R and GCTA software were used for genome-wide association analysis, construction of Q-Q and Manhattan plots and estimation of genetic variances, respectively. Noticeable genomic heritabilitiesÂ Â±Â SE were estimated for total and Î³ globulins (0.868Â Â±Â 0.262 and 0.831Â Â±Â 0.364, respectively), but other protein fractions had zero or close to zero estimates. Based on the Bonferroni adjusted p values, four QTLs located on 181.7Â Mbp of OAR3, 107.7Â Mbp of OAR4, 86.3Â Mbp of OAR7 and 83.0Â Mbp of OAR8 were significantly associated with Î±1, Î², Î² and Î³ globulins, respectively. The results showed that the PKP2, IGF2R, SLC22A1 and SLC22A2 genes could be considered as candidate genes for blood serum proteins. The present study showed significant genetic variations of some blood protein fractions.
