An early demo recording by Whitney Houston at age 17 is now the highest priced NFT auction item on the Tezos blockchain ever after being sold for $999,999. OneOf, the green music NFT platform backed by Quincy Jones, announced the unreleased full-length demo recording would be up for auction earlier in December during its two-day immersive art, music and NFT experience during Miami Art Week. The winner of the NFT song auction, which ended Tuesday (Dec. 14), not only has personal access to this recording in their OneOf Vault, but they also have a digital artwork and videos created by another 17-year-old prodigy, artist and photographer Diana Sinclair.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO