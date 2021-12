Throughout our lives, we are watched over by God, but how do we ever know or understand him, or can we even ever know or understand him?. Think about a beautiful painting — can the painting ever know its painter? God, our Creator, has bestowed upon us our very lives, and every breath we take is dependent upon his holy blessing. Additionally, the Holy Books tell us that mankind was created in the image and likeness of God. Since we have been given this greatest of all gifts, being created in God’s image and likeness, shouldn’t we strive every day to behave in such a manner that is acceptable to God — to reflect heavenly moralities and perfections?

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO