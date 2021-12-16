Video: MJF Name Drops Ryback During AEW Dynamite and Ryback Responds

Jake Paul has said his boxing career has led him to suffer from memory loss and slurred speech, exacerbating problems that might have begun during his time playing American football.The YouTube star is 4-0 as a professional boxer, with knockout wins against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, ex-NBA star Nate Robinson and former MMA champion Ben Askren. In his most recent bout, in August, the 24-year-old beat former UFC champion Tyron Woodley via split decision, and Paul will rematch the 39-year-old this Saturday – after original opponent Tommy Fury withdrew.The American will continue fighting despite concerns around his health, he told...
