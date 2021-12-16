Video: MJF Name Drops Ryback During AEW Dynamite and Ryback Responds

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena disagrees with those who say Amanda Nunes quit at UFC 269 last weekend. In one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts history, Julianna Pena submitted Amanda Nunes on Saturday night to break the incredible winning streak of “The Lioness”. The victory was hailed by many as being one of the best moments of the year for the UFC and beyond that, the resilience of Pena was also heavily praised.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO