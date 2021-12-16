SZA’s “I Hate U” Smashes Apple Music Streaming Records in Its First Week

“Flee” and “Pride” producer Vice Studios looks set to build its presence in Latin America with a new order from Netflix, “La Divina Gula,” as well as the appointment of “Last One Laughing: Mexico” executive producer Edgar Jaramillo as senior director of unscripted for the region.
The latest move from Vice Studios, the global production arm of Vice Media Group, forms part of a drive to expand its offering across both unscripted and scripted content with a focus on Latinx stories, the company said Wednesday.
Th new series and appointment build on Vice Studios’ considerable success to date in Latin America as...
