What Happened During Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson Match At Winter is Coming

During his Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast, Ric Flair said that Bryan Danielson’s in-ring work is “okay” and went into more detail:. “I didn’t say he wasn’t a good worker. When Hunter [Triple H] put him over at [WrestleMania 30], that made him. He’s a very talented kid, don’t misunderstand me, but you have to have one match, one place, one day, somewhere that makes you who you are. Hunter, who only wrestles once in a while, came out and the match started off slow but they ended up having a world-class match. He’s a hell of a performer, I don’t see him as being Kenny Omega. As a babyface, he’s not Ricky Steamboat. As a heel, he’s not me. If that pisses people off, they have to live with history.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO