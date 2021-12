Bret Hart recently spoke with CBC Radio shortly after being honored as a new inductee into Canada's Walk of Fame. During a rapid-fire segment, Hart was asked to name who he thinks the best overall wrestler in the world (besides himself) is. Hart surprisingly didn't answer with any WWE star, but rather with AEW's CM Punk. The pair briefly interacted back in 2012 when Punk was on his 434-day reign as WWE Champion (and recent heel turn), though the two never actually faced each other in the ring.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO