‘Station Eleven,’ Return of ‘MacGruber,’ Christmas in the ‘Grey’-verse, Remembering Prince Philip

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
 1 day ago

Even by Peak TV standards, this mid-December Thursday is remarkably overstuffed, especially in the ever-bustling streaming world....

theplaylist.net

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer: Mackenzie Davis & Himesh Patel Star In HBO Max’s Post-Apocalyptic Drama

It’s starting to feel like we’ve seen just about every possible iteration of the post-apocalypse in films and TV series. “The Walking Dead” has shown us the zombie apocalypse. “Y: The Last Man” showed us an end of days where all the men are wiped out. And “Sweet Tooth” has shown us a bright, sunny hellscape post-world-ending plague. But “Station Eleven” is hoping you’re ready for at least one more post-apocalypse.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

New Station Eleven Trailer Reveals HBO Max Adaptation

It’s unclear what audience’s appetite for apocalyptic tales is right now, given that we are still very much living through an ever-evolving global pandemic. But judging by the brand-new trailer “Station Eleven,” a limited series set after a similar virus strikes worldwide, the show will offer something unexpected when it debuts on HBO Max later this month: a hopeful view of the end of the world.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’: TV Review

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of War of the Worlds is about an alien invasion and its chaotic aftermath, but it remains perhaps the best depiction to date of the confusion and paranoia that set in after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It’s the nature of art that the best representation of something unfathomable is rarely the most direct representation (I’m looking at you, “Isaac and Ishmael” episode of The West Wing). It’s why my favorite piece of art tied to the past 20 months is the first finale of HBO’s How To With John Wilson, a half-hour about basic human...
TV & VIDEOS
vitalthrills.com

The Before Is Coming Back in the Station Eleven Trailer

HBO Max has revealed the official trailer and key art for Station Eleven, debuting on the streaming service on December 16, 2021. You can watch the trailer for the series using the player below and you’ll find new key art underneath. A post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines, this limited drama...
TV & VIDEOS
Sea Coast Echo

Roush Review: Much Post-Apocalyptic Ado in ‘Station Eleven’

Just what we need: another show about a killer virus wiping out much of humanity. At least this time Shakespeare survives. What’s left of the world, in the upper Midwest anyway, is a stage for the Traveling Symphony, a ragtag caravan of performers in Station Eleven, a disjointed but at times transcendent 10-part adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s acclaimed novel. (The first three episodes, which crisscross a 20-year timeline, premiere Thursday, with the remainder dropping in batches over the next four weeks.)
ENTERTAINMENT
The Verge

New trailers: Station Eleven, The Matrix Resurrections, The Book of Boba Fett, and more

I finally finished The Beatles: Get Back, and even though it meandered a lot, I found myself wanting more. The Wall Street Journal’s Jason Gay nicely captures what it felt like to watch this 50-year old footage as a fan, like we were all kinda just hanging out with John, Paul, George, and Ringo as they worked on new material. Highly recommend watching, it will make you question some of the prevailing narratives about the Fab Four (like the widely held belief that they were at each other’s throats constantly as the band neared its breakup).
MOVIES
New Haven Register

‘He’s Such an Idiot’: Will Forte on the Glorious Return of ‘MacGruber’

In his 15 years as MacGruber, a hapless special ops agent who only occasionally saves the day, Will Forte has attempted to violently dispatch his enemies with rubber bands, Q-tips and a stalk of celery wedged up his keister. So it’s a bit alarming to see the 51-year-old actor and comedian brandish a jar of smelling salts before he even says hello. A gift, or so he claims. How often do people collapse unconscious around him?
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Prince Philip remembered by royal family in new documentary

A new documentary on Discovery+, “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” features interviews with Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and both his sons, William and Harry. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for TODAY.Dec. 15, 2021.
WORLD
Daily Beast

‘Station Eleven’ Turns Its Back on a Beautiful Pandemic Tale

The world is lousy with movies that take liberties with the books on which they’re based. My hands-down favorite would be To Have and Have Not, the Howard Hawks film with Humphrey Bogart and introducing Lauren “You know how to whistle, don’t you, Steve?” Bacall. The source novel was by Ernest Hemingway. The screenplay was co-written by Jules Furthman and William Faulkner, and as far as I can tell, almost the only thing they took from the novel was its title.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Polygon

Here are the best Christmas movies available to stream on Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and more

Christmas season is in full swing, and with it, the annual feast of all things yuletide-themed and appropriately festive on streaming. Christmas is a holiday that’s inspired a wealth of enduring comedies about the value of family, community, love, and selflessness during the darkest and coldest time of the year. It’s also spawned no shortage of films that push at the boundaries of those well-worn tropes, twisting their holly jolly exterior inside out into cerebral and occasionally macabre stories that probe at the very darkness the holiday is meant to fend off.
MOVIES
Vulture

Station Eleven Recap: A Love Story

“I don’t want to live the wrong life and then die,” Arthur yells in the direction of Miranda. As a sentiment, it’s so harmless as to be universal. Who doesn’t want to spend their years on this planet living the right life, whatever that means? Shouted in the course of a fight, though, the words sting. You are the wrong life. You are giving me the wrong life. When I die, you will have wasted my life.
TV SERIES
Roger Ebert

MacGruber Returns with A Stupidly Funny Peacock Series

Sometimes the IP-driven days of streaming can be very generous, in ways that we could not have expected five years ago. The latest example is “MacGruber,” a new series that is essentially four-hour movie based on the 2010 cult action-comedy character borne from bite-sized “Saturday Night Live” skits. For long-held worries that one of the best action-comedies in years wouldn’t get a sequel, Peacock now gives its character a massive, totally on-brand treatment. Best of all, it’s just as infectiously self-amusing as the movie, blitzing through all the countless jokes and throat-ripping, silly macho gesturing, and terrified nudity that it so pleases. There are no references to the almighty “KFBR392” joke from the original, but throughout eight cinematic episodes, "MacGruber" the show is about as stupidly funny as you would hope.
TV SERIES

