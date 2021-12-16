ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Warn 5: Thursday morning, Dec. 16

WNEM
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOut the door this morning, temperatures will be at their warmest point with...

www.wnem.com

WYTV.com

Record-breaking warmth, wind and late day rain Thursday

Cloudy skies, breezy and warm this morning. Gusts 20 mph or less. We’re in the mid 50’s. High today in the lower 60’s to challenge the record of 1984 of 61°. Gusty winds up to 40mph possible into the afternoon and evening. Mainly cloudy with rain...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
WETM 18 News

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than average on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 39° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 23° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday. Cloud […]
WLUC

Strong winds continue as storm moves through

A strong storm system will continue lifting to Ontario. Strong winds with gusts 45-60mph will continue during the day. This will cause more power outages, downed powerlines/trees/branches, and wind damage. The strong winds end tonight. During the day we will see the light drizzle transition to snow. Snow showers will mainly be across the western U.P. Accumulations will range around 3-5″ in the higher elevations across the west. While accumulations will be low with strong winds blowing snow will be a big issue this afternoon/evening. Set aside from this roads could become icy as temperatures fall below freezing by the afternoon. Looking ahead, temperatures will be more seasonal through next week.
pix11.com

Temps will trend lower following record highs Thursday

The warmth continues. Newark tied their record high of 65 degrees while Laguardia set a new one with a high of 63 degrees on Wednesday as a persistent southwesterly wind bringing in the spring-like conditions. While it is a long shot, a few more records could be set on Thursday as a warm westerly wind brings temperatures up toward 60 degrees once again in the city.
WNEM

First Warn 5: Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16

Wind will be the biggest story over the next 24 hours, with another round of strong gusts that could lead to scattered power outages. Thankfully, beyond the wind, we're in a quiet pattern and have a pretty tame December outlook for most of the next few days.
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast

Mild and muggy pattern in store for the rest of this week. A cold front arrives this weekend with a cooldown! Click and watch the forecast video for details. The rest of the night will be mild and calm. Temperatures will stay pretty steady in the 60s, and some patchy fog is possible. We're going to be warm and humid through Saturday. A cold front will bring rain, and much cooler air by the end of the weekend. Here's your full forecast.
fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning forecast

There'll be more clouds than sunshine today and it'll be unseasonably warm. We'll be close to record temperatures tomorrow.
KELOLAND TV

Officials warn drivers of icy roads Thursday morning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As you get ready to head out the door, authorities are reminding drivers to take their time and use caution Thursday morning. According to the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s 511 website, roads have been reported as icy and slippery on highways and interstates.
KELOLAND TV

Light Snow Possible to the Northeast on Friday; Mainly Quiet Afterward; Storm Center PM Update: Thursday, December 16

After a very active afternoon and evening on Wednesday, we get in on a brief break as we head into the night. While cloud cover does increase, much of the region remains pretty quiet across KELOLAND. Overnight lows fall into the teens through much of the region, with some exceptions on the “milder” side to the south and colder side to the northeast.
KEYT

Thursday morning forecast December 16th

High temperatures Thursday are staying several degrees below average. The region will stay in the mid 50s to low 60s. A weak storm is making it way down the coast early Thursday. It will start to fizzle out as it reaches Point Conception. We are expecting a couple tenths of an inch of rain on the Central Coast and trace amounts on the South Coast.
Ozarks First.com

Thursday, December 16 Morning Forecast

A few sprinkles look to linger early today, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table for the afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the middle 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers with temps holding in the 50s tomorrow. We’ll be a little warmer as milder air pushes northward. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant but still crisp with highs rebounding a touch, back into the lower to middle 40s. Temps start climbing a little bit early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back into the upper 50s by Wednesday along with lots of sunshine.
WNEM

Turning quieter for Friday

Two high winds events in less than a week, with gusts topping 60 mph in some areas on Thursday. We'll quiet things down now for the end of the work week!. Any scattered clouds will clear out overnight, and the winds will continue to ease up as high pressure approaches from the Plains. It's back to reality temperature-wise too, with readings heading back into the middle and upper 20s by morning. Even as the winds ease, it will still be breezy enough to add some extra bite to the cold. Expect wind chills in the teens to low 20s as you head out the door in the morning!
kxnet.com

Colder Air Has Arrived

Even with sunshine building in, temperatures today will be rather cold, as daytime highs only reach the single digits and teens. For tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens once more, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many over the next few nights. More chances for snow will arrive tomorrow with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend, with the best chance for a few inches of snow accumulation across our northwest. Sunday will see temperatures warm up, but colder air returns quickly by the start of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.
