First Warn 5: Thursday morning, Dec. 16

A few sprinkles look to linger early today, especially east of the metro but overall, we’re looking much drier. The sunshine returns as we head through the day as well with much brighter skies on the table for the afternoon. Temps look to fall a good deal, with highs expected to dip back into the middle 50s for our Friday Eve. Another disturbance moves in on the heels of this one which will bring our next chance of rain. A stalled front looks to push northward into the Ozarks, bringing scattered showers with temps holding in the 50s tomorrow. We’ll be a little warmer as milder air pushes northward. This front finally moves eastward late Friday into Saturday and this brings drastically cooler temperatures by the weekend. Afternoon readings will only be in the 30s and 40s but we’ll see a fair amount of sunshine. A sprinkle or two is possible early in the day though as the storm system departs. At this point, Sunday is looking pleasant but still crisp with highs rebounding a touch, back into the lower to middle 40s. Temps start climbing a little bit early next week ahead of another cold front with highs back close to 50° Monday afternoon. Another warming trend looks like it will develop as a ridge begins to build back into the heart of the country with highs expected to rise back into the upper 50s by Wednesday along with lots of sunshine.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO