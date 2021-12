Music is truly one of the most powerful tools for self-expression. For Joseph Harmony, music is his platform not only to let his voice be heard but also for speaking up for others who do not have the courage to speak for themselves. Joseph Harmony creates tracks for those who feel like they don't belong and welcomes them into a community that will accept and embrace who they are. Aiming to inspire his audience further, he released the music video for his single "Bad Man."

