Watch Danny Brown cover Korn’s ‘Freak On A Leash’

Korn's appearance at 2006's Download festival didn't go as planned. Shortly before the band were set to take the stage, frontman Jonathan Davis was rushed to the hospital and treated for a blood disorder, rendering him unable to perform at the U.K. mega-festival. Instead of calling off the show entirely, the rest of his nu-metal bandmates quickly scrambled to find guest musicians to fill his shoes for the set, and among the A-list crew that included Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows, Trivium's Matt Heafy and DevilDriver's Dez Fafara, was Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.
