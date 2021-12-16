Watch Danny Brown cover Korn’s ‘Freak On A Leash’

In the past few weeks, Drake and Kanye West have officially ended their long-simmering, low-impact rivalry. A few weeks ago, West and J. Prince extended an olive branch to Drake, inviting Drake to get together with West to play a Free Larry Hoover concert in Los Angeles. Hoover, the former leader of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples gang, is currently serving a 200-year murder sentence in a supermax prison, so the prospect of his freedom seems dim at best. But the concert still happened at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Neither Drake nor Kanye West said the words “Larry Hoover” onstage. Instead, the show worked as a mutual celebration from two titans who are now ready to publicly admit their admiration for each other.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO