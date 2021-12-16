ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Danny Brown cover Korn’s ‘Freak On A Leash’

By Ali Shutler
NME
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Brown has covered Korn’s iconic nu-metal classic ‘Freak On A Leash’ – watch the footage below. Taking part in Red Bull’s battle of the band-style Soundclash against Rico Nasty in Chicago, Danny Brown pulled out a faithful rendition of Korn’s 1999 single ‘Freak On A...

