The holiday season is upon us, which for me and for many means getting hit with our children’s wish lists for the holidays. But for 192,580 children facing hunger per year in New Jersey, their one wish is to know where they’ll get their next meal. As so many Americans continue to struggle to feed their families, they’re depending on their representatives to help them meet their basic needs. And that’s just on the cusp of happening. With the House having passed their version of the social spending bill, all eyes are on the Senate to make sure no kid goes unfed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO