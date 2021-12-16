ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Hub marching back toward $4/mn Btu

Cover picture for the articleThe US benchmark for the price of natural gas has nevertheless been in something of a holding pattern for the last week. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was moving closer to the $4/mn Btu mark early in...

MarketWatch

Why U.S. oil production hasn’t rebounded along with crude prices

Oil prices have rallied back to their per-pandemic levels and then some, but U.S. crude production has yet to fully rebound, as coronavirus variants wreck havoc on the outlook for economic activity and energy demand. “Higher oil prices should encourage more drilling,” said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS...
DailyFx

Natural Gas Prices Decline Following Fresh Inventories Report

Natural Gas, Commodities, Energy Prices, Inflation – Talking Points. Natural gas gives up gains of roughly 2% following inventories report. Price continues to struggle below key $4.000 psychological level. Support remains through strong demand for US LNG exports. Natural gas prices traded lower on Thursday as the Energy Information...
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub price on pace for weekly decline

A federal report showed demand faltered for the second straight week. The US price for natural gas was trending lower during the December 17 session following a federal report of a slight increase in supplies and a decline in consumption. The January delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was...
naturalgasworld.com

The emerging global natural gas market and the energy crisis of 2021-2022

This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers from the energy crisis. The ongoing energy crisis of late 2021 looks sure to move into 2022. It has already had wide-ranging impacts on economics, the environment, and security. This essay considers a few of the tensions arising for government policy, investors, and consumers. The crisis has three distinct elements: COVID-19 and supply chain disruptions, greater interconnectedness of natural gas markets, and signs of energy price volatility during the energy transition away from fossil fuels.
naturalgasworld.com

Strong petrochemicals demand drives projects’ starts in Malaysia through 2025

The southeast Asian country to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025. Malaysia is likely to witness start of operations of 31 petrochemicals projects from 2021 to 2025 driven by robust demand for petrochemicals, according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company. GlobalData’s latest report,...
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a second straight weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 475 this week. The rig count was also up by four in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, climbed by three to 579, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade lower in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude down $1.43, or 2%, at $70.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Seeking Alpha

Oil And Gas Inventories Near Seasonally Historic Lows, Despite SPR Withdrawals

US continues its net draw down of crude inventories. Don’t expect gas prices to moderate significantly anytime soon. Policy matters in the energy arena and when you have an administration banning drilling, then allowing it again, and then not sure what to do, it creates uncertainty. Companies in that environment will do the prudent thing, wait until the dust is settled and policy is clear before wading back in.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a decline of 88 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas fell by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 10. That compared with the average decline of 88 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.417 trillion cubic feet, down 326 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 64 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, January natural gas climbed by 7.6 cents, or 2%, at $3.78 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $3.882 shortly before the data.
naturalgasworld.com

Tamaska Oil and Gas acquires Mongolian CBM project

The project is situated around 20 km from the Chinese-Mongolian border and close to the northern China gas transmission and distribution network. Sydney-listed Tamaska Oil and Gas has signed an agreement to acquire Telmen Energy, which holds a 100% interest in the Gurvantes XXXV coalbed methane (CBM) project in Mongolia, it said on December 16.
naturalgasworld.com

TTF falls after steep rally

Escalating Ukraine-Russia tensions, low storage levels and concerns about supply stability have caused a significant rally in wholesale gas prices this month. The January gas delivery contract at the Dutch TTF hub is down 4.55% as of 10.55 GMT on December 15 at €122.5 ($138)/MWh, after rising steeply over the last few trading sessions.
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub rallies after two straight losses

The US price for natural gas remains far below October highs. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub went higher in early trading on December 15, after two days of consecutive losses. The contract was up 2.3% as of 12:25 GMT to trade at $3.83/mn Btu. The...
naturalgasworld.com

Enterprise launches gas pipe to underpin higher US LNG exports

The company’s Gillis Lateral can deliver as much as 1bn ft3/d of natural gas. Midstream company Enterprise Products Partners announced December 15 that commercial service had started at its Gillis Lateral gas pipeline, which will service LNG export hubs along the southern US coast. The 129-km network starts near...
naturalgasworld.com

US gas flaring hit a record low in September, driven by improvements in the Bakken and Permian

Onshore gas flaring in the US nosedived in the third quarter of 2021, falling to its lowest level since at least 2012, a Rystad Energy analysis shows. Onshore gas flaring in the US nosedived in the third quarter of 2021, falling to its lowest level since at least 2012*, a Rystad Energy analysis shows. Flaring activity reached 380-390 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) in September, a roughly 24% fall from the prior month alone. Flaring activity is tumbling as best practices that only major operators had previously adopted spread to smaller, independent players.
naturalgasworld.com

Bulgaria grants firm gas trading licence

The licence was granted to local fuel retailer Bent Oil. Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) said on December 9 it had granted a 10-year licence for natural gas trading to a local fuel retailer called Bent Oil. Bent Oil, which belongs to another Bulgarian company called Vilet, has...
Fortune

Where gas prices are headed in 2022, according to leading forecast models

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Demand for petroleum absolutely crashed at the onset of the 2020 lockdowns as air travel, cruise trips, and daily office commutes evaporated. The ensuing buildup in crude oil supply—and the lack of places to store it—culminated in the futures price of domestically produced crude briefly going negative in April 2020. At the bottom of the crash, sellers of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) contracts were paying buyers $37 per barrel to take their oil.
naturalgasworld.com

Henry Hub moves further away from $4/mn Btu

Abnormally warm temperatures are expected for the central US states. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was in negative territory early in the December 14 session, extending the sell off from the previous trading day. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry Hub was down...
naturalgasworld.com

US-based EQT to return capital to shareholders

The company said it can do that while also working to lower its corporate emissions. US energy company EQT said December 13 that it could return capital to its shareholders while still pursuing a reduction in overall emissions. The board of directors at EQT approved a $1bn share repurchase program...
