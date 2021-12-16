ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four children dead after wind lifts bouncy castle 32 feet into the air in Australia

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(HONG KONG) — Four children died in Australia on Thursday when wind lifted the bouncy castle they were in about 32 feet into the air, local police said. Nine children were in the castle at about 10 a.m. local time when it fell to the ground, Tasmania Police said in a...

www.weisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tasmania bouncy castle accident – latest: Five children dead and five others injured in freak incident

Five children have died and five others are badly injured after a bouncy castle they were playing on during an end-of-year celebration at a primary school in Tasmania was blown up into the air by strong winds.The police said a gust of wind lifted the bouncy castle into the air and the children playing inside fell from a height of about 10 metres.“A wind event caused a jumping castle to lift into the air,” Tasmania police said in its initial statement.The fifth and sixth-grade students were paying during their last day of term at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport when the freak accident took place.Emergency services, including two helicopters, were rushed to the school to transport the children to the hospital.Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said the accident was “unthinkably heartbreaking” and extended an offer of support to the local administration.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

David Gulpilil, acclaimed Australian Indigenous actor, dead at 68

Australia’s most acclaimed Indigenous actor, David Gulpilil, has died of lung cancer, a government leader said on Monday. He was 68 years old. Gulpilil found his widest audiences with his roles in the 1986 hit film "Crocodile Dundee" and in director Baz Luhrmann’s 2008 epic "Australia" in a career that spanned five decades. He was often described as a bridge between Indigenous Australia and the outside world who never fit comfortably in either place.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Daily Mail

Family of mother, 25, who died after waiting THREE DAYS for help in crashed car alongside her dead boyfriend are handed £1million from Police Scotland over its failure to respond to emergency call

The family of a young mother who died after waiting three days for help escaping from a crashed car will receive more than £1 million in damages from police. Lamara Bell, 25, and her partner John Yuill, 28 died after their car went off the M9 motorway near Stirling on July 5, 2015.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Man Dies Five Days After He Was Mistakenly Declared Dead and Put in Morgue Freezer

An Indian man has been declared dead for the second time in a week. According to the Times of India, 40-year-old electrician Srikesh Kumar was hospitalized last Thursday after he was struck by a motorcycle in Moradabad. Kumar was said to be in critical condition when he was first transferred to a nearby private health facility with internal head injuries. Doctors reportedly determined they could not improve his condition, so they referred him to a government hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tasmania Police#Hong Kong#Hillcrest Primary School#Australian#Worksafe Tasmania#Abc Audio
The Independent

Student dies after accidentally falling into trash chute

The mother of the student who fell 11 stories to her death down an apartment building’s trash chute, has vowed to get to the bottom of what happened to her daughter.New Jersey college student Justine Gross was found dead by a trash hauler who was emptying a truck into landfill the day after she was reported missing.Surveillance footage shows Justine Gross leaving her 10th-floor apartment on the evening of November 10, to meet a man on the seventh floor, her mother Francoise Gross told NJ Advance.Justine Gross’s roommates told her mother she had gone to smoke marijuana at the man’s...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
kiss951.com

Cruise Ship Returns To Port After 10 Individuals Contract Covid

I’m pretty pro choose your own risk when it comes to COVID. I’ve done some traveling, been to concerts and sporting events all things I’m comfortable doing. There is one thing that I’ve still been hesitant about though. And that’s getting on a cruise ship. After the horror story of the people getting quarantined on a cruise ship at the beginning of the pandemic I can’t bring myself to do it. I’m not necessarily claustrophonic but the thought of only being in one of those tiny rooms and not leaving terrifies me. Cruise ships were docked due to covid in March of 2020. Recently, they have started to sail again, with strict COVID protocols in place. However, they can only reduce the risk, not eliminate it. And we are now seeing evidence of that first hand. At least 10 passenges and crew members abord a Norwegian Cruise Line ship tested postive for COVID-19. The ship returned to New Orleans yesterday after stopping at ports in Belize, Honduras, and Mexico after it departed on November 28th.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Flow La Movie, Puerto Rican Producer, Dead at 38 After Plane Crash

Flow La Movie, the popular Puerto Rican producer, died in a plane crash. He was 38. Flow, whose real name was José Angel Hernandez, along with eight others, died when their private plane crashed near Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic, Helidosa Aviation Group, the company that owned the jet, confirmed on Wednesday.
ACCIDENTS
San Francisco Chronicle

A young California family died while on a hike. Investigation reports now lay out the timeline of their catastrophic missteps

For two months, Mariposa County investigators looked for algae-laden water, long-lost mines that might emit toxic gas, poisonous vegetation, evidence of lightning strikes — anything that could explain how a young family and their dog mysteriously died together this summer on a remote trail near their home. But in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy