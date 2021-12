The late Juice WRLD’s song “Wandered to LA” featuring Justin Bieber has arrived. The track appears on the Chicago rapper’s posthumous album, Fighting Demons, set to be released on Dec. 10. Juice’s verse addresses a love woven with a love for drugs. Bieber’s also focuses on love and making a relationship work. The preceding trailer for the track features footage of Juice WRLD discussing anxiety and how there is stigma around it. “That’s not how it should be. And that needs to change,” he says. His friends discuss how he thought he had it under control, but that he may not...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO