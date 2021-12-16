ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Toppling of slave trader’s statue was ‘act of love’, protester tells court

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDtt_0dOTFo4W00

A protester who helped to rip down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol city centre has described it as “an act of love”.

The bronze memorial to the 17th century merchant was pulled down on June 7 last year during a Black Lives Matter protest, and was later dumped in the harbour.

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, are on trial at Bristol Crown Court accused of criminal damage.

Graham, Ponsford and Willoughby are accused of helping pull down the monument, while Skuse allegedly orchestrated it being rolled to the water and thrown in.

Willoughby, a carpenter who knew Ponsford and Graham through working in the same unit of workshops, told the court on Thursday he been signing petitions to have the statue removed since he was just 11.

When asked if the three of them had planned to topple the statue, he replied: “If you can can call a very vague conversation the night before while we were having a few drinks a plan, then yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m43Ca_0dOTFo4W00
Sage Willoughby, right (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

“I have been signing petitions since I was 11 years old to have that statue removed,” Willoughby said.

“I spoke to my elders about it, I was quite frankly laughed at – they said they had given up signing petitions because nothing was ever going to happen.”

Willoughby told the court he had grown up in the St Pauls area of Bristol, which has a large Afro-Caribbean population.

“Imagine having a Hitler statue in front of a Holocaust survivor – I believe they are similar,” he said.

“Having a statue of someone of that calibre in the middle of the city I believe is an insult, and I will continue to believe that what ever the outcome of this (trial).”

Willoughby continued: “You have a huge Windrush population who have a history of being enslaved going further back in their families and if that’s not an insult, I don’t know what is.”

In footage of the incident Willoughby, a keen climber, can be seen scaling the statue and passing ropes around it.

He said he had not known if it was possible to topple it and the only time he had seen another statue of a similar size pulled down was that of Saddam Hussein in Iraq when vehicles were also used as leverage.

“It is not something I expected was possible – when it happened I was as much surprised as thrilled and happy,” Willoughby said.

That was not an act of violence, that was an act of love for my fellow man

William Hughes QC, prosecuting, remarked that Hussein’s statue had been toppled during a time of war and conflict, and not during a peaceful march.

“This is a time of conflict, racial inequality is a time of conflict,” Willoughby replied.

He added: “Until equality is reached, it is a time of conflict.”

Willoughby denied acting violently, saying: “That was not an act of violence, that was an act of love for my fellow man.”

The march was part of a wave of demonstrations around the world in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man, by police officers in the US.

Mr Hughes said: “That whole march was about people coming together to make a difference for black lives, so there was no need to take any further action.”

“I disagree,” Willoughby replied.

He added: “I don’t think I was thinking about the legal repercussions, I know the difference between right and wrong and that’s all that was going through my mind at that point.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 4

Mark Wigington
21h ago

When we topple obamabitch and George Floyd statues. It will be for love.

Reply
5
Related
BBC

Edward Colston statue toppling: Police held away from protest, court hears

Police officers were "held away" from a Black Lives Matter protest where a statue of Edward Colston was pulled down, a court has heard. Avon and Somerset Police opted for a "non-visible style of community policing" for the event, which saw a crowd rip down a statue to the 17th century slave trader and throw it into Bristol docks last June.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saddam Hussein
Person
George Floyd
Person
Edward Colston
WTOP

2 bidders protest plan for Charlottesville’s Gen. Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Two unsuccessful bidders for the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that drew violent protesters to Charlottesville have filed a letter protesting the city’s process to get rid of the statue, which ended last week in the acceptance of a proposal to melt it down and turn it into new art.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Racism#Bristol Crown Court#Afro
Daily Mail

Banksy supports 'Colston four': Street artist sells T-shirts to fund trial of four people accused of toppling Bristol statue of slave trader Edward Colston

Thousands of people have queued outside shops in Bristol to buy limited edition T-shirts designed by world-famous street artist Banksy, in support of alleged BLM activists. Five stores across the city were each selling several hundred of the grey souvenir shirts, in aid of the four people facing trial in relation to the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Racism: Black minister 'mistaken for restaurant staff'

One of Wales' most senior politicians said he is often asked if he is a member of staff in restaurants, because he is black. "If I were a white man relatively smartly dressed going to a place like that, that isn't what people would ask," said Vaughan Gething. The economy...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Priest, 79, tells judge: I will continue climate protest if I’m spared jail

Insulate Britain protesters have made impassioned speeches seeking to justify forming human roadblocks on the road network, as it emerged future protests are planned for next year.Seven members of the climate action group appeared at the High Court having been accused of breaking court injunctions.The protesters, who have a combined age of 428 and include an elderly Anglican priest, admitted the allegations but said they were compelled to act to highlight Britain’s so-called “leaky homes”.They face possible jail sentences when Lord Justice Dingemans hands down his judgement on Wednesday.One of the defendants, the Rev Sue Parfitt from Bristol drew...
PROTESTS
davisvanguard.org

NAACP Op-Ed Denounces Bills that Oppose Teaching Critical Race Theory, Advocates for Teaching about ‘Black People During Slavery’ from Black Perspective

BALTIMORE, MD – The NAACP denounced anti-Critical Race Theory bills in an Op-Ed published this week, and advocated for teaching about “Black people during slavery” rather than teaching about “slaves,” and teaching about slavery and liberation from a Black perspective. Specifically, the op-ed took issue...
SOCIETY
audacy.com

All in the name: UK school to end 311-year slave trader link

LONDON (AP) — First his statue met a watery end during last year's Black Lives Matter protests. Now another school in southwest England that bears the name of slave trader Edward Colston is changing its name. The governors of Colston’s School, which was set up in 1710 in Bristol, said...
U.K.
westwoodhorizon.com

Bullying is Only Relevant in Court When the “Victim” is White and Violent

Last week, America fell victim to a mass shooting yet again as Oxford High School in Township, Michigan, lost four students at the hands of Ethan Crumbley, who allegedly took a gun out of his backpack and opened fire on a crowd of students. Four days prior, Crumbley had posted a picture of the weapon he used to his Instagram with the caption “Just got my new beauty today.” The shooting investigation is ongoing, with both Crumbley and his parents in custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
108K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy