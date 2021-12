SOMERSET — An investigation is underway after rumors were circulating of a threat toward a Somerset Berkley Regional High School student on Monday. In an email to parents sent at around 6 a.m. today, Superintendent Jeffrey Schoonover informed parents that at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, December 6, Somerset Police were informed “that a rumor of a threat towards a Somerset Berkley student was made sometime yesterday afternoon. The student the threat was made on will not be at the school building today. No other names were associated with this rumor.”

SOMERSET, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO