Low pupil attendance in schools remains ‘stubborn concern’, Ofsted warns

By The Newsroom
 21 hours ago
Low pupil attendance in schools due to the coronavirus pandemic remains a “stubborn concern” this term, Ofsted has warned.

A series of reports from the watchdog suggest that pupils have been absent from class for a variety of reasons – including Covid-related anxiety among families, worse mental health and low resilience to setbacks or illness.

Children have also missed school due to parents rescheduling or rearranging term-time holidays, as well as testing positive for Covid-19, inspectors found.

Some schools reported that they have seen more coronavirus-related absences among specific year groups – such as Year 11 and sixth form, who are due to take exams, and Year 8 – as well as disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

The Ofsted reports into the impact of the pandemic on children and learners are based on 214 routine inspections of nurseries, childminders, schools and further education and skills providers in England this term.

As we face further turbulence, we must do all we can to make sure children are able to continue learning in their classrooms

Many childcare providers said that young children – especially those born during the pandemic, or those who have spent most of their lives in it – are behind with their language, communication and social skills.

Some pre-school children have fallen behind with independent skills, such as feeding themselves and toilet training, according to the reports.

Inspectors found that primary schools were more likely to say that some pupils are not as resilient as they were previously, while secondary schools reported increased numbers of pupils suffering from anxiety and self-harming.

Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman said: “Children have missed out so much already. And some pupils remain persistently absent from school for a variety of reasons.

“So, as we face further turbulence, we must do all we can to make sure children are able to continue learning in their classrooms.”

Her plea came after the latest Government figures suggest that 2.9% of all pupils – nearly 236,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on December 9.

This was up from 208,000 children, or 2.6% of all pupils, on November 25.

School leaders said lockdowns have particularly affected the newest cohorts in schools who are arriving with lower starting points than previous years.

Inspectors were told that Year 7 pupils struggle with their behaviour and have taken “longer to settle in” with school routines.

Some schools said the Year 7 cohort (11 and 12-year-olds) feel a lot younger than they normally do and have displayed “more immature” behaviour.

Some secondary schools have extended the school day to help pupils catch up, while other heads said they are offering sessions after school, before school, or on Saturdays for those who need extra support.

Schools are still suffering from huge disruption, with soaring levels of Covid-related absence for both pupils and staff

Ms Spielman added: “The pandemic is still with us, and children’s education is still being disrupted.

“But it’s clear that many school leaders and staff have responded to these challenges with tenacity, and demonstrated creativity in how they have supported children and learners’ education and personal development.”

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “Obviously, the ongoing issue is high levels of absence among pupils and students as the virus continues to cause huge disruption.

“This is why it is so important that the Government does everything possible to support the mitigations and controls necessary to keep children in the classroom.

“In particular, it must provide more support for testing and ventilation, and it must ensure there is sufficient capacity to roll out second doses of the vaccination programme for 12 to 15-year-olds at the speed and scale that is required.”

He added: “The Omicron variant of Covid-19 clearly poses an increased risk of more educational disruption.

“It is therefore imperative that the Government communicates any additional control measures to the sector promptly and with clarity. Its record on both fronts has not been good in the past.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “The great news here, as Ofsted points out, is that schools are doing an excellent job helping children recover from the lost learning and development they suffered during the pandemic.

“But schools are still suffering from huge disruption, with soaring levels of Covid-related absence for both pupils and staff.

“This needs to be recognised, and more needs to be done to help bring the situation under control and to stem the spread of the virus in classrooms – especially in the face of the new variant.”

newschain

Ofsted inspections will not go ahead in schools during final week of term

Ofsted inspections will not go ahead in the final week of term to ensure schools and colleges in England can plan for Omicron contingency measures. In an email on Thursday, the Department for Education (DfE) said early years settings, schools and colleges will only be visited by inspectors next week if there are safeguarding concerns.
The Independent

Plans ‘being drawn up by schools to remain closed after New Year’ over omicron fears

A number of schools are reportedly drawing up plans to remain closed after the New Year because of the spread of the new Covid variant.Headteachers of several schools are reportedly concerned over the high number of pupils absent from the classroom as the pandemic persists.The number of absent children has risen to 235,600, the second highest figure this year, and some schools have already broken up for Christmas.The total number of absences is an increase of 13 per cent on the last time the survey of school attendance was taken on 25 November. The DfE has also estimated that...
The Independent

Nearly half of ‘outstanding’ schools downgraded by Ofsted this term

Nearly half of “outstanding” schools – which were previously exempt from inspections – have been downgraded by Ofsted this term, figures show.The watchdog is inspecting schools previously judged as outstanding which are no longer exempt from visits following concerns that hundreds of schools given the top rating have not been inspected for years.The Ofsted data shows that, during the three months up to the end of November, 47% of schools previously judged as outstanding have been stripped of their top rating following inspections this term.More than half of the 99 schools visited between September 1 and November 30 this year...
The Independent

Teachers fear omicron will ‘rip through schools’ and could push learning online

Teachers fear the new Covid variant starting to spread across the UK will “rip through schools” and could see learning pushed online.Some schools have already sent pupils home to learn remotely due to a rise in Covid cases and staff absences.It comes as the government tightened guidance in response to the omicron variant, advising face masks in communal areas in secondary schools, except for in classrooms. Close contacts of a confirmed or suspected omicron case also have to isolate for 10 days, even if they are under the age of 18.But despite the stricter advice, teachers fear schools could face...
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID concerns: Hyderabad schools urge parents to send children for offline classes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 10 (ANI): Schools in Hyderabad have appealed to parents not to feel scared about sending their children to schools, following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Parents of children, too, have supported them. Schools in Telangana resumed offline classes on September 1 this...
BBC

Omicron: Schools prepared if Covid forces online move next term

Schools across the UK say they are prepared to switch to online learning if they have to next term, as more children stay at home because of Covid. Some children are being asked to take laptops home with them before Christmas in preparation. More than 30 local authorities told the...
BBC

School masks: Exempt Wrexham pupils 'separated from others'

Pupils exempt from wearing face masks were separated from other children at their school, it has been claimed. Parents of two children at St Joseph's Catholic and Anglican High School in Wrexham said they were put in a "non-mask wearing bubble." This was despite previously being considered exempt from face...
The Independent

Number of pupils in England off school due to Covid rises ahead of Christmas

The number of children absent from school for Covid-related reasons in England has risen after the emergence of the Omicron variant, Government figures show.The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 2.9% of all pupils – nearly 236,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on December 9.This was up from around 208,000 children, or 2.6% of all pupils, on November 25.The figures come amid reports that some schools and colleges have switched to remote lessons this week in the run-up to Christmas, while some parents are choosing to keep their children out of class amid concerns.But...
The Independent

Covid disruption to schools ‘far from over’ as 236,000 pupils off due to virus

An estimated 236,000 pupils were off school in England last week due to Covid-related reasons, according to new figures which experts said show disruption to education is “far from over”. Most of these did not attend school last Thursday due to a confirmed or suspected Covid case, with 109,000 pupils having tested positive and 91,000 fearing they were infected. One education union leader said he was concerned the data was “already out-of-date” with the situation escalating since last week.According to the government figures, 2.9 per cent of England’s state school pupils - around 236,000, did not go to school on...
BBC

Some schools struggling to stay open as Covid cases rise

Schools in some high infection areas in England are struggling to stay fully open due to rising Covid rates, a head teachers' leader says. Association of School and College Leaders general secretary Geoff Barton says he knows of schools which have had 25% of staff absent for several weeks. And...
Telegraph

Nearly all children have fallen behind because of Covid, warns Ofsted

Nearly all children have fallen behind during the Covid pandemic, the head of Ofsted said as she warned of the risks if schools close again. Loneliness, boredom and misery became "endemic" among youngsters while their physical and mental health went into decline, Amanda Spielman, the chief inspector of schools, said.
The Independent

‘Very high’ levels of Covid staff absences could send learning online in new year, heads warn

“Very high” levels of staff absences linked to Covid could result in pupils learning remotely in the new year, headteachers have warned. School leaders told The Independent staff pressures posed the biggest threat to staying open to students in the next term, amid rising cases and warnings over the new Omicron variant. The education secretary said at the weekend he would “do everything” in his power to ensure all schools are open in January.But headteachers said this could be affected by staff being unable to come into work due to Covid. “Everybody hopes that education will resume as near to...
The Independent

Government pledges to help former teachers get back in schools amid Covid staff absences

The government will help former teachers to get back in schools to support those facing staff absences, the education secretary has said. In a letter to headteachers, Nadhim Zahawi said the Department for Education (DfE) would help ex-teachers to register with supply agencies in a bid to boost the number of temporary staff available.The Covid pandemic has already seen former NHS staff return to work to help the service in its fight against the virus.Headteachers have also told The Independent staff absences were the biggest threat to keeping schools open in January.In his letter to schools published on Thursday, Mr...
The Independent

Zahawi: Heads should encourage ex-teachers to help with Covid-19 staff shortages

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has called on school leaders to encourage ex-teachers “to sign up” to help with Covid-19 staff shortages.The minister said the Government was looking at what measures to put in place “to boost supply capacity”, adding that Department for Education (DfE) senior officials have begun discussing plans with key stakeholders.It comes amid reports that some schools are experiencing “very severe low attendance” among teachers and pupils ahead of the Christmas break.Headteachers’ unions have warned of possible disruption to in-person lessons in the new year if the Omicron variant leads to even higher staff absences.In an email to...
