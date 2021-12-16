Mike Raymer on the Mission of the Georgia Council on Economic Education

The Georgia Recovery Project (GRP), a COVID-19 focused arm of the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), received an extension that will allow their services to help Georgians through March 2022. The workforce shortage in the mental health field served as a prime catalyst for FEMA & SAMHSA to continue the GRP’s services, with the US Chamber of Commerce recently polling Americans who became unemployed during the pandemic and more than half (53%) saying they were “not very active at all” in their current job searches.

