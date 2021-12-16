ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Mike Raymer on the Mission of the Georgia Council on Economic Education

thecolumbusceo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleExecutive Director at Georgia Council on Economic Education Mike Raymer talks...

thecolumbusceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecentersquare.com

Report: Georgia's limited COVID restrictions reduced economic damage

(The Center Square) – Georgia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic saved it from severe economic downfall, according to a recent report from the Georgia Center for Opportunity (GCO). The GCO measured the impact of local and state governments' actions in response to the pandemic on each state's economy in...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Georgia expands personal finance education for all students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia is making changes to ensure all students receive more personal finance instruction they can apply to their daily lives after high school, state education leaders announced. The Georgia Board of Education on Thursday approved proposed revisions to the current high school economics course. The changes...
GEORGIA STATE
coosavalleynews.com

Georgia Department of Economic Development Announces 2021 GEAR Award Winners

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) today announced the five companies that earned 2021 GEAR Awards. These awards are designed to recognize forward movement in the state’s automotive and mobility industries through innovation and emerging technologies. “Georgia’s existing automotive companies continue to push the mobility industry forward,” said...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Georgia Sun

Meet the newest member of the Georgia Board of Education

Governor Brian Kemp appointed William Franklin Griffin Jr. to the State Board of Education. “Georgia’s State Board of Education helps us create an environment in which local schools and systems are empowered to develop policies and programs that meet the educational needs of their students, that support teachers, and that involve parents and communities in the education process,” Kemp said. “I am confident that Frank will help us continue to prioritize education and put students, teachers, and parents first.”
LEE COUNTY, GA
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia Recovery Project Extended

The Georgia Recovery Project (GRP), a COVID-19 focused arm of the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD), received an extension that will allow their services to help Georgians through March 2022. The workforce shortage in the mental health field served as a prime catalyst for FEMA & SAMHSA to continue the GRP’s services, with the US Chamber of Commerce recently polling Americans who became unemployed during the pandemic and more than half (53%) saying they were “not very active at all” in their current job searches.
GEORGIA STATE
Virginia Business

VCU president to chair American Council on Education

Michael Rao, president of Virginia Commonwealth University, has been elected chair of the American Council on Education Board of Directors, the council announced Tuesday. Rao, VCU’s fifth president, has been at the helm of the university — and VCU Health System — since 2009. He was selected as ACE’s chair Tuesday during ACE’s business meeting and his term will begin in March. Rao, who currently serves as ACE vice chair, is being passed the baton by a fellow Richmonder, Ronald A. Crutcher, the University of Richmond’s president emeritus. Rao’s term as chair will last a year.
COLLEGES
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia 4-H Enriches Well-being for Teachers, Students During COVID-19 Pandemic

Educators have faced overwhelming challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Georgia 4-H continued to deliver essential and effective programming supporting teachers and students during the height of the crisis. The 2020-21 school year called for a shift in methodology across all avenues of education. As Georgia’s teachers reinvented their classroom...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia’s Economy Well On its Way ‘Back to Normal’ by End of 2022

Consumer spending, housing, business investment and local governments fuel growth. The Georgia economy is on track to exceed its pre-pandemic peak and make a full recovery by the end of 2022, recovering faster than the national economy. “I am pleased to report that by late 2022, Georgia’s economy will fully...
GEORGIA STATE
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia to Host the 103rd American Farm Bureau National Convention

Each year, members of Farm Bureaus from all 50 states come together for the American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention. This is a chance for members to take part in educational workshops, networking with other farm bureaus, hear from influential speakers and gain insight into trends affecting agriculture. This year’s Convention will be held in Atlanta, Georgia January 7-12.
GEORGIA STATE
Times Daily

Rivian praises Georgia's education system, resources, talent

ATLANTA (AP) — Rivian Automotive was attracted to Georgia's education system, resources and talent when choosing a site for its $5 billion battery and assembly plant, a company official said Thursday as the project was officially announced. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. *...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
southcooknews.com

Joyce 'humbled' by Illinois Leadership Council award for support of ag education

State Sen. Patrick Joyce (D-Essex), who chairs the Senate agriculture committee, has been awarded the Jim Guilinger Legislative Award from the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education. “I am humbled to receive the Jim Gullinger Legislative Award from the Illinois Leadership Council for Agricultural Education (ILCAE)," the senator said on...
EDUCATION
wfxl.com

Georgia Civil Rights pioneer, educator seeking kidney donor

LEESBURG, Ga-- Dr. Shirley Reese says she's thankful for a fulfilling life and a wonderful career, and she's quick to express her gratitude for all that she achieved during her professional career and now through her community outreach. "I am so blessed," Reese remarks while standing outside the old Lee...
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

Education: 6 Floyd students earn $10,000 REACH Georgia Scholarships.

Media release: Six Floyd County Schools (FCS) eighth-graders and their parents or guardians signed their REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia Scholarships before counselors, school administrators, and FCS administrators to become members of the REACH Scholars Class of 2025. The FCS 2021 REACH Georgia Scholars are:. Kaylee Colding, Model...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
youthtoday.org

Georgia and California public school educational garden support grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: Education, Youth Gardens, Nutrition, Health, School, Educator Sup. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Durango Herald

Fulfilling our mission with educators as our guide

The Southwest Colorado Education Collaborative’s mission is to strengthen diverse communities by providing pathways in career readiness and higher education for students to build 21st century skills and economically viable futures. Our team, along with stakeholders, worked for several months to craft a mission statement that supported the grand vision...
EDUCATION
Springfield News Sun

3 Clark State professors to be honored by regional higher education council

Three Clark State College professors will be honored as Excellence Award recipients throughout the next year. The Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE) will honor 71 recipients from across 22 member institutions through 2022, according to a release from the school. The Clark State SOCHE Excellence Award honorees include:...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
thecolumbusceo.com

Georgia Ranks First in New Election Integrity Scorecard

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced that Georgia has ranked first on the Heritage Foundation’s new Election Integrity Scorecard. After passage of Georgia’s new election law, SB202, Georgia received 83 out of a total possible 100 points, and top marks in voter ID implementation, voter list accuracy, and citizenship verification. Georgia was ranked as the top state in the country for Election Integrity.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy