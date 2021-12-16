ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postal hike doesn't stop catalogers from stuffing mailboxes

By DAVID SHARP - Associated Press
Times Daily
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A big postal rate increase over the summer...

www.timesdaily.com

Times Daily

Hard Rock International buying The Mirage operation in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hard Rock International said Monday it wants to see how a guitar-shaped hotel will play at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Snowstorm Doesn’t Stop UPS Driver From Delivering Holiday Gifts

RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) — A winter whiteout made for a quiet night in Red Wing, but not for Zach Daley, who spent Friday night using a snow blower every hour to clear the snow outside a gas station. UPS Driver Chris Day stopped to fill his tank. “This just slows us down, but the nice thing is the smiles on people’s faces when you show up and they are like, ‘What are you doing here?’ Well, Christmas gifts!” Chris Day said. He said he got most of his packages delivered Friday despite the storm. The others will have to wait until...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs17

That Amazon gift card in your mailbox isn’t what it seems

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – What appears to be a free Amazon gift card is showing up in mailboxes, but it’s not what it seems. At first glance, it looks like a pretty good deal. With Christmas coming, you could use a $100 gift card. CBS 17 Consumer investigator Steve Sbraccia...
RALEIGH, NC
Maine State
Times Daily

NYC moves to stop new buildings from using natural gas

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is poised to bar most new buildings from using natural gas within a few years, after lawmakers voted Wednesday to make the United States' most populous city a showcase for a climate-change-fighting policy that has been both embraced and blocked elsewhere. Support...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times Daily

Stocks pull back from records, weighed down by tech, energy

Technology and energy companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Monday, a downbeat start to the week following the market's best weekly gain since February. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
STOCKS
Times Daily

Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Workers on the night shift at Mayfield Consumer Products were in the middle of the holiday rush, cranking out candles, when a tornado closed in on the factory and the word went out: "Duck and cover.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
ILLINOIS STATE
Times Daily

AG taps brakes on effort to seize Cuomo book profits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's ethics commission has more work to do if it wants to seize the millions of dollars former Gov. Andrew Cuomo earned writing a book about the COVID-19 pandemic, the state attorney general's office said in a letter Thursday. Support local journalism reporting on...
POLITICS
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Families Being Offered More Food Assistance Benefits

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in December in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. Approximately 1.27 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food assistance benefits.
MICHIGAN STATE

