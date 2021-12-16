ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red Wings on the road against Carolina tonight

By Ken Delaney
whtc.com
 21 hours ago

RALIEGH, NC (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Red Wings will skate against the...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

Red Wings express trepidation about Carolina game, Olympics

Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill has some trepidation about Thursday’s game at Carolina, and beyond that, Dylan Larkin said it would be unfortunate if any Olympians had to quarantine in China. The NHL is experiencing a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. Many players and team personnel are entering...
NHL
dallassun.com

Hurricanes to face Red Wings amid roster juggling

The Carolina Hurricanes are in an uncomfortable position with a game postponed at Minnesota on Tuesday because of COVID protocols to end what was supposed to be a five-game road trip. They have returned home to begin a stretch of three scheduled games across four days. That starts against the...
NHL
MLive.com

Red Wings place Fabbri, Rasmussen in COVID protocol; game on in Carolina

COVID-19 cases have spiked throughout the sports world the past several days, especially in the NHL. On Wednesday, the Detroit Red Wings placed forwards Robby Fabbri and Michael Rasmussen in COVID protocol. The Carolina Hurricanes had six players placed in protocol on Tuesday and their game against the Minnesota Wild...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The State

Niederreiter scores 2, short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings

Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night. Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an...
NHL
NHL

Niederreiter's two goals fuel Hurricanes win against Red Wings

Nino Niederreiter tallied twice while Jack Drury scored his first career goal in his NHL debut to lift the Hurricanes to a 5-3 home win. Jack Drury scored in his NHL debut, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for the Hurricanes (20-7-1), who have won five of their past six games. Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Jesper Fast, Martin Necas and Teuvo Teravainen each had two assists.
NHL
Detroit News

Red Wings snap 3-game skid with 2-1 win against Islanders

Detroit — Again, a return to Little Caesars Arena proved to be the cure the Red Wings needed to right all their ills. Returning home with a three-game losing streak — including two lackluster losses in St. Louis and Colorado — the Wings looked like a different team Tuesday while defeating the New York Islanders, 2-1.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robby Fabbri
FanSided

Recap: Depleted Carolina Hurricanes overcome Red Wings, 5-3

The Detroit Red Wings were not able to get past a COVID-ridden Carolina Hurricane squad in a 5-3 loss. Lucas Raymond collected two assists, now with 27 points on the season (leads all rookies). First Period. The first period saw a flurry of goals, with five scored throughout. The Hurricanes...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Canes vs. Red Wings

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes are set to return to the ice this evening, taking on the Detroit Red Wings at PNC Arena. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 19-7-1 (39 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 2-1 Loss to the Vancouver Canucks on...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Morning Skate: Detroit Red Wings @ Carolina Hurricanes - Preview, How to Watch

The up and down season rolls on tonight as the Red Wings, coming off a solid 2-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday, head down North Carolina to face the Carolina Hurricanes in a game that narrowly avoided postponement. Carolina comes into the game eight points better than...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#Raliegh#Wkzo Am Fm#The Detroit Red Wings
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Brad Marchand, Craig Smith In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins played the Flames two days before Calgary put six players and one coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Now two Bruins are in protocol. The first player placed in protocol was forward Craig Smith. About 90 minutes later, the Bruins announced that star winger Brad Marchand was placed in COVID-19 protocols, too. Despite missing three games due to a suspension, Marchand leads the Bruins in goals (11) and assists (16) this season. Smith has two goals and five assists in his 19 games this season. On Monday, the NHL postponed Calgary games through Thursday amid the team’s COVID...
NHL
NBC Sports

A hat trick and rout of Devils give Flyers' season-best 3rd straight win

The Flyers picked up a season-best third straight win with a 6-1 knockout of the Devils on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Cam Atkinson scored a hat trick and nine different Flyers recorded at least a point. So far, Mike Yeo has worked his magic with the Flyers....
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Kane, Bergeron, Lucic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, there was recently talk that the team was interested in Evander Kane, but that no longer appears to be the case. Meanwhile, many are beginning to speculate what the future could hold for Patrice Bergeron, who is without a contract for next season. In other news, former Bruin Milan Lucic was able to get a proper ovation for his 1000th NHL game, a milestone he hit last season. Last but not least, after a shaky start, both Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman are picking up their play in recent weeks.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy