I am deeply disappointed in Seven Days' decision to publish identifying details about the sexual abuse of a Vermont youth by teacher Matthew Toof [Off Message: "Vermont Teacher Groomed Student From Age 11, Raped Her, Affidavit Says," December 11]. Although you did not publish her name, you may as well have. You shared enough identifying information that it wouldn't be very difficult for anyone living in her community to figure out who she is. And if that weren't enough, you chose to share incredibly personal and graphic details about the crime against her, as well as share the actual words she used in describing the crime and her attempts to stop it.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO