About two months after cameras started rolling on Station Eleven, the new HBO Max miniseries involving a deadly pandemic, the real-life outbreak of COVID-19 brought production to a halt. By the time shooting resumed in February 2021, the disease had killed millions. COVID-19 still has a worldwide death toll of about 6,000 people a day. There’s no one alive to whom the word “pandemic” means the same thing now as it did two years ago. One can hardly be blamed for responding to news of a ten-hour miniseries featuring an even more terrifying virus with a firm “No thanks.” But if this is all that’s keeping you from watching, allow me to assuage your anxiety. Like the 2014 novel on which it’s based, Station Eleven is not about a pandemic, not really—it’s about the way art, community, and family endure even after the end of civilization as we know it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO