Public Health

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

By DANICA KIRKA, MIKE CORDER - Associated Press
Times Daily
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant...

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that the rate of omicron infections was already at around 200,000 per day, with the strain expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours.NHS England meanwhile announced that it will return to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated

Germany's national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of Covid-19. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of "national solidarity". Only those who have been vaccinated or recently recovered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Reuters

Britain reports first death with Omicron coronavirus variant

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - At least one person has died in the United Kingdom after contracting the Omicron coronavirus variant, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, the first publicly confirmed death globally from the swiftly spreading strain. Since the first Omicron cases were detected on Nov. 27 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show German Soldiers Marching With Torches After Germany Announced Restrictions For Unvaccinated People?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows German soldiers marching with torches after Germany announced restrictions for individuals who did not receive a COVID-19 vaccine. The image is from Oct. 13, several weeks before Germany announced restrictions for unvaccinated individuals. It shows soldiers marching to commemorate the sacrifices made by members of the German military during the Afghanistan War.
MILITARY
MarketWatch

CDC warns omicron spreading fast in U.S., surge of infections seen peaking in January: report

New modeling analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an imminent surge in U.S. coronavirus cases, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, according to a report in The Washington Post on Tuesday. Officials at the CDC were briefed on a worst-case, triple whammy scenario --- an omicron wave on top of delta cases and influenza --- hitting healthcare systems, notably in low-vaccinated areas of the U.S. "The implications of a big wave in January that could swamp hospitals ... we need to take that potential seriously," said a federal health official who had knowledge of the briefing and asked to remain anonymous. A second scenario showed a smaller omicron wave coming in the spring. A statement from the CDC later on Tuesday said the discussion came in a regularly scheduled meeting. Early data shows fully vaccinated individuals with a booster can be largely shielded from serious disease and death from COVID-19, but government data shows just 55 million of more than 200 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have gotten the booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron cases may already be peaking in South Africa, less than a month after the COVID-19 variant first surfaced

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Nearly three weeks after the Omicron variant was first identified by South African scientists, the COVID-19 mutation has whipped across the world, with infections in at least 63 countries. But in South Africa itself, the cases seem to be nearing their peak, and could already be headed for decline.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

South Africa hit by fourth COVID wave driven by Omicron

CAPE TOWN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - South Africa is being hit by a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant which has been detected in seven of the country's nine provinces, Health Minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday. Omicron, which has raised global fears of a surge...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

How will the omicron Covid variant and the red list affect my next holiday?

In a press conference on December 8, Boris Johnson triggered the Government's coronavirus "Plan B", including new work-from-home guidance and vaccine passports. However, no extra international travel restrictions were announced. As such, the situation stands from the added travel restrictions that were already in place following the discovering of the...
WORLD
BBC

UK reports nearly 90,000 daily Covid cases

We're going to pause our live coverage of the pandemic here for now. Join us again tomorrow - we'll have all the important updates on the Omicron variant and the wider pandemic throughout the day. Today's live page was written by Emma Harrison, Lauren Turner, Alexandra Fouché, Dulcie Lee and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

