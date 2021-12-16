ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Last minute shopping and other holiday events in Northeast Florida this weekend

By Madison Roberts
WOKV
WOKV
 21 hours ago
NORTHEAST FLORIDA — It’s not to late to get holiday shopping done as local markets and holiday celebrations spread out throughout Northeast Florida. Here’s a list of events the WOKV Team is highlighting the week before Christmas.

Thursday: December 16

Trans-Siberian Orchestra-Christmas Eve and Other Stories @ 7:30PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Classic Albums Live: Rolling Stones @ 8PM at Florida Theatre

Friday: December 17

First Coast Nutcracker @ 2PM/8PM at The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall

Firetruck Santa Parade @ 6:30PM at the Orange Park Fire Department-Station 19

Saturday: December 18

Riverside Arts Market @10AM-3PM under the Fuller Warren Bridge

First Coast Nutcracker @ 2PM/8PM at The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall

Knotted Vines & Funky Pines Pop-Up Shop @ 6PM-10PM at The Volstead in downtown Jacksonville

Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah @ 7:30PM The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall

Comedian Lewis Black @ 8PM at The Florida Theatre

Venardo Circus at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre through January 2

Sunday: December 19

Orange Park Farmers Market @10AM-3PM on Park Avenue

Springfield Holiday Market @12PM-8PM Sesquicentennial Park

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans @ 1PM at TIAA Bank Field or watch on CBS 47

How the Grinch Stole Christmas @ 2PM at The Florida Theatre

First Coast Nutcracker @ 2PM/8PM at The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall

Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah @ 3PM The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall

Vagabond Flea Block Party @ 4PM-8PM on Edgewood Avenue in Murray Hill

Venardo Circus at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre through January 2

