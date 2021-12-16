Last minute shopping and other holiday events in Northeast Florida this weekend
NORTHEAST FLORIDA — It’s not to late to get holiday shopping done as local markets and holiday celebrations spread out throughout Northeast Florida. Here’s a list of events the WOKV Team is highlighting the week before Christmas.
Thursday: December 16
Trans-Siberian Orchestra-Christmas Eve and Other Stories @ 7:30PM at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Classic Albums Live: Rolling Stones @ 8PM at Florida Theatre
Friday: December 17
First Coast Nutcracker @ 2PM/8PM at The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall
Firetruck Santa Parade @ 6:30PM at the Orange Park Fire Department-Station 19
Saturday: December 18
Riverside Arts Market @10AM-3PM under the Fuller Warren Bridge
First Coast Nutcracker @ 2PM/8PM at The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall
Knotted Vines & Funky Pines Pop-Up Shop @ 6PM-10PM at The Volstead in downtown Jacksonville
Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah @ 7:30PM The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall
Comedian Lewis Black @ 8PM at The Florida Theatre
Venardo Circus at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre through January 2
Sunday: December 19
Orange Park Farmers Market @10AM-3PM on Park Avenue
Springfield Holiday Market @12PM-8PM Sesquicentennial Park
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans @ 1PM at TIAA Bank Field or watch on CBS 47
How the Grinch Stole Christmas @ 2PM at The Florida Theatre
First Coast Nutcracker @ 2PM/8PM at The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall
Jacksonville Symphony: Handel’s Messiah @ 3PM The Times-Union Center’s Jacoby Hall
Vagabond Flea Block Party @ 4PM-8PM on Edgewood Avenue in Murray Hill
Venardo Circus at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre through January 2
