Actor Ryan Phillippe has taken on a number of complex roles over the years, with a certain generation of movie fans surely holding a soft spot for his performance as Sebastian in 1999's Cruel Intentions. Fans aren't the only ones who hold that character in high regard when it comes to his career, as the actor himself recently confirmed that, given the opportunity to reprise any character he has played, he'd likely want to spend more time as Sebastian. Complicating matters, however, is that Sebastian dies in the movie. In the meantime, fans can see Phillippe in the MacGruber series when it premieres on Peacock on December 16th.

