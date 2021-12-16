ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoking cessation reduces systemic inflammation and circulating endothelin-1

By Cassandra C. Derella
Nature.com
Cover picture for the articleSmoking increases systemic inflammation and circulating endothelin-1 (ET-1), both of which contribute to an elevated risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). The present study sought to test the hypothesis that a 12-week smoking cessation intervention would contribute to a long-term reduction in circulating ET-1, tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-Î±), and interleukin-6 (IL-6). 30...

