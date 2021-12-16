Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!

“Meghan was absolutely testing the waters for herself by going on Oprah and Ellen,” insists a source. “Having her own show would be the perfect vehicle to push her own agendas and causes. She loves the idea of returning to television, but with her name in lights this time.” Included in that name in lights would be her royal title.

According to British magazine Heat, Meghan is apparently favoring the working title Tea with Duchess Meghan for her talk-show endeavor.