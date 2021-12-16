ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah and Ellen’s shock: ‘Meghan used us!’

When it comes to doing talk shows, it doesn’t get much bigger than sitting on the couches of Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres. And now that Meghan Markle has ticked both off her list, she’s ready to take the next step – launching her own chat program that will blow everyone out of the water!

“Meghan was absolutely testing the waters for herself by going on Oprah and Ellen,” insists a source. “Having her own show would be the perfect vehicle to push her own agendas and causes. She loves the idea of returning to television, but with her name in lights this time.” Included in that name in lights would be her royal title.

According to British magazine Heat, Meghan is apparently favoring the working title Tea with Duchess Meghan for her talk-show endeavor.

Read The Full Story

Comments / 347

Angela Legarreta
20h ago

this 2 television host were thinking of the rating and thinking that they both got a first I am sooooo glad they they both got used and abused by the con artists maghen markle and thanks to the shows it shows us markles TRUE colors

Reply(12)
222
Leslye Mahoney
16h ago

who would watch ..omg all we need is another boring talk show especially with megnut. she played oprah and it turned out it was all lies. but oprah wanted those ratings and it backfired same with Ellen. dhe poisons everyone she associates with . good luck harry.

Reply(1)
114
Unconcerned Citizen
19h ago

Just great! The Meghan Show. Another show that I have to bypass with the remote when I'm channel surfing.

Reply
139
